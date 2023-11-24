2023 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set Available November 28

The 2023 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set will be available for direct purchase from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Standard Time on onTuesday, November 28. There is a production limit of 50,000 sets, with an initial household order limit of one during the first 24 hours of availability.

The set, struck at the San Francisco Mint, features eight Proof coins in .999 fine silver:

One American Silver Eagle 1oz Proof Coin

1oz Proof Coin Five American Women Quarters honoring Bessie Coleman , Edith Kanaka`ole , Eleanor Roosevelt , Jovita Idar , and Maria Tallchief

One Roosevelt dime

Each set comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The initial retail price of the 2023 Limited Edition Set is $220 USD. To set up a “Remind Me” alert, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/limited-edition-2023-silver-proof-set-23RC.html (product code 23RC).

The 2023 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set is also part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products included in this bulk program are eligible for early release, carry an “AB” suffix to the product code, and carry a premium. Early release products are not eligible for discounts.

Next year in 2024, Limited Edition Silver Proof Sets will be part of the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Much like a magazine subscription, this allows collectors to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. Shipments continue every year until the subscription is cancelled. For more information, click here.

