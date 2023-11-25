CMQ Coins Bring Record Prices in Stack’s Bowers Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries, in a November 2023 U.S. Coins Showcase Auction, has officially introduced rare U.S. coins that have been approved as strong for their grade by CMQ, a new grading service founded by David Hall and Greg Roberts. This gave CMQ-certified coins their first test in the market as far as premiums go.

The top auction result was for the “The King of Territorial Gold Coins” in lot 3298, a Proof 1855 Kellogg & Co $50 piece. Its pedigree is traceable to its striking and features sych American coin colelcting luminaries as Augustus Humbert and John Story Jenks before becoming a standout of both the Clapp and Eliasberg collections. The $780,000 USD it sold for beats that paid for the PCGS PR64 CAM example that was part of the Riverboat Collection sale.

Additional incredible prices realized include the following records:

Lot 3016: The finest certified 1869 Three Cent Silver (PCGS PR67+ CAM) with a CMQ-X sold for $48,000. This is more than two-and-a-half times the previous auction record.

Lot 3115: An 1854 Type II gold dollar (PCGS MS67 CMQ) from the Barbaro Acres Collection went for $96,000, a record for an example at that grade.

Lot 3131: A 1840-D Liberty Head $2.50 gold quarter eagle, Winter 1-A (PCGS EF45 CMQ) garnered $15,600, a record for the coin at that grade.

Lot 3221: A near-perfect 1908-S Indian eagle (NGC MS69 CMQ) went for $240,000, which beats the old record for the date established our July 2013 sale when it sold for $182,250.

Lot 3254: A Rarity-8 Proof 1907-D Liberty Head $20 gold double eagle (PCGS PR62 CMQ) went for $432,000. For context, an NGC PF65 example sold for $180,154 in June 2020.

Lot 3286: An 1877 Pattern eagle (Judd-1545, Pollock-1718. Rarity-7-. Copper. Reeded Edge), graded PCGS PR66 RB in an Old Green Holder and approved by CMQ, earned a record price of $50,400.

Lot 3301: The Eliasberg 1860 Clark, Gruber & Co. $20 (PCGS AU55 OGH CMQ-X) example of the Pikes Peak $20 private gold hammered for $552,000, a new record for this type certified by PCGS.

For a list of all prices realized at the November 2023 Rarities Night Session, please visit StacksBowers.com. Stack’s Bowers is currently taking consignments for the Spring 2024 Official Auction of the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Expo. For more information, please contact a consignment specialist at 1-800-458-4646 or at [email protected].

For more information about submitting your coins for CMQ approval, please visit cmq.stacksbowers.com.

