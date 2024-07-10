America’s 1st Silver Dollar on Display at ANA World’s Fair of Money

GreatCollections, the official auctioneer of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), will display America’s first Silver Dollar – officially the world’s second-most-valuable coin – as part of a $30 million group of trophy coins and banknotes at booth 201.

Two years ago, the 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar was acquired by GreatCollections for a record $12 million from Las Vegas collector Bruce Morelan. It was the first coin to break the $10 million mark when it was sold at a 2013 auction and is widely believed to be the very first Silver Dollar struck by the United States Mint.

Other rarities on display include the 1861 Gold Double Eagle with Paquet Reverse, the finest of just two known examples, which is valued at over $8.5 million, as well as a superb Proof 1869 Gold Double Eagle, the finest of the dozen known.

Paper money collectors will love seeing the display of the Coronado Collection of Red Seal #1 National Banknotes – the most extensive ever formed. The 73 notes from 48 different states will be auctioned by GreatCollections in late August through January 2025.

“The owners of the 1794 Silver Dollar and 1861 Paquet Double Eagle have graciously allowed us to display their museum-quality trophy coins and notes at the ANA so they can be enjoyed by as many collectors as possible – and it’s our pleasure to facilitate – Over the past few years, we have displayed about $200 million of major rarities at conventions,” said Ian Russell, President of GreatCollections.

Additional information about the special highlights on display:

1794 Silver Dollar PCGS SP-66 CAC

Purchased by GreatCollections for $12 million in 2022, the world’s second-most valuable coin (the Fenton 1933 Double Eagle realized $18.9 million in 2021)

realized $18.9 million in 2021) Believed to be the very first Silver Dollar struck by the U.S. Mint

Out of the original 1,758 struck, about 140 are known to have survived in all grades

1861 Gold Double Eagle Paquet Reverse PCGS MS-67 CAC

Currently valued at $8.5 million

The finest of only two examples known

1869 Gold Double Eagle PCGS Proof-66+ DCAM CAC

The finest of about a dozen known

Proof Gold is one of the strongest areas of numismatics

Coronado Collection of Red Seal National Banknotes – All Serial #1

The most extensive and valuable collection of Red Seal National Banknotes to be offered for sale

48 different states, with 25 duplicates

Many “trophy notes” including Fairbanks, Alaska; Nogales, Territory of Arizona; Leadville, Colorado; Ocala, Florida; American Falls, Idaho and Roswell, Territory of New Mexico

Will be auctioned by GreatCollections over five months starting in August 2024

The 2024 ANA World’s Fair of Money will be held from August 6-10, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois. Visitors can view these iconic pieces of U.S. history at GreatCollections’ table #201 along with other auction highlights.

