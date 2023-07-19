What Not Online Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Price Charting Coins

HomeAncient Coins

Aaron Berk: Ancient Coin Podcast – Episode 28

By CoinWeek

In Episode 28 of the Aaron Berk Ancient Coin Podcast, ancient coin expert Aaron Berk–once more accompanied by fellow Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. numismatist Mike Nottelmann–dig into specific lots in an auction of ancient coinage and show the collector how to use standard references to attribute coins of Alexander the Great.

Watch or listen to Episode 28 of the podcast below:

 

* * *

About Aaron Berk

After attending the University of Illinois, Aaron Berk joined HJB in 1992. In his over 30 years of work experience, Aaron has developed a world reputation as an honest, friendly, and informative numismatic and classical antiquity expert. Since joining the firm he has researched, written, and produced hundreds of catalogs on ancient coins and antiquities – as well as handling all graphic layouts of all catalogs for the firm. Berk is directly involved with all website production and major decisions for the firm. Aaron also handles all mass email layouts for the firm, as well as market strategies. When personally working with each client, his goals have always been to build his client’s collection as if it were his own.

Aaron also runs the Ancient Coin PodCast with Aaron Berk, which takes you on a journey through the fascinating field of ancient numismatics using educational segments as well as discussions of upcoming and recent ancient coin auctions, current values, and collecting advice.

Finally, Aaron represents clients in public auctions all over the world, keeping them safe from buying authentic coins at proper market values.

Get Your Copy of Whitman’s 100 Greatest Ancient Coins, Second Edition from CoinWeek Supplies for 25% off

 

Previous article
California Resolves Coin, Bullion Sales Tax Issue With Legislation

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
Price Charting Coins
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
CAC coin verification of grading

Great Collection Coin Auctions

Legend Auction 60 on July 27
American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money
Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Summer Sale
What Not Online Auctions

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.