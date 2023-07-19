Aaron Berk: Ancient Coin Podcast – Episode 28

In Episode 28 of the Aaron Berk Ancient Coin Podcast, ancient coin expert Aaron Berk–once more accompanied by fellow Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. numismatist Mike Nottelmann–dig into specific lots in an auction of ancient coinage and show the collector how to use standard references to attribute coins of Alexander the Great.

Watch or listen to Episode 28 of the podcast below:

* * *

About Aaron Berk

After attending the University of Illinois, Aaron Berk joined HJB in 1992. In his over 30 years of work experience, Aaron has developed a world reputation as an honest, friendly, and informative numismatic and classical antiquity expert. Since joining the firm he has researched, written, and produced hundreds of catalogs on ancient coins and antiquities – as well as handling all graphic layouts of all catalogs for the firm. Berk is directly involved with all website production and major decisions for the firm. Aaron also handles all mass email layouts for the firm, as well as market strategies. When personally working with each client, his goals have always been to build his client’s collection as if it were his own.

Aaron also runs the Ancient Coin PodCast with Aaron Berk, which takes you on a journey through the fascinating field of ancient numismatics using educational segments as well as discussions of upcoming and recent ancient coin auctions, current values, and collecting advice.

Finally, Aaron represents clients in public auctions all over the world, keeping them safe from buying authentic coins at proper market values.