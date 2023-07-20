Mint Artists Create Tributes to Saint-Gaudens “Victory”

Free autographed prints available from Kevin Lipton while supplies last at ANA 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money

Four acclaimed artists who have designed coins and medals for the United States Mint now have produced artwork commemorating the famous Victory statue crafted a century ago by another acclaimed numismatic designer, Augustus Saint-Gaudens. Free, hand-signed and numbered copies of their renditions of Victory will be available while supplies last at the American Numismatic Association (ANA) 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money.

The four artists are Emily Damstra, Miley Frost, Michael Gaudioso, and John Mercanti. Their Victory artworks were commissioned by Kevin Lipton Rare Coins in Beverly Hills, California. During the convention, Lipton will display one of only three privately-owned reductions of Saint-Gaudens’ famous masterpiece statue that has been in New York’s Central Park area since 1903.

High-quality 8×10-inch prints of the artwork will be available free while supplies last Tuesday through Friday, August 8 to 11, courtesy of Lipton and Rare Collectibles TV.

The autographed prints can be obtained, and visitors can see the Victory statue, at booth #606 at the ANA convention. The specific times for personal appearances by the artists will be announced later.

The original model for the Victory statue was Harriette Eugenia Anderson, who later was Saint-Gaudens’ model for what are known today as America’s most beautiful coins, the Saint-Gaudens $20 denomination Double Eagles of 1907 to 1933.

As part of the Mint’s strong>Artistic Infusion Program, Damstra has created 13 designs produced on United States coins, including the new reverse of American Silver Eagle bullion coins introduced in 2021, and three designs for United States Mint medals.

Among her many artistic accomplishments, Frost created the “Family of Eagles” featured on the reverse of one-ounce American Gold Eagle bullion coins for 35 years, from 1986 to 2021.

A sculptor/engraver at the United States Mint from 2008 to 2020, Gaudioso’s numerous sculpting and engraving credits include the new Type Two American Silver Eagle bullion coins introduced in 2021, obverses of the 2014 Warren G. Harding and 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson presidential dollars.

A former Chief Engraver of the United States Mint between 1974 and 2010, Mercanti produced more coin and medal designs than any employee in the Mint’s history. They include the original reverse design of the popular American Silver Eagle bullion coins and five of the 50 State Quarters Program coins: Arkansas, Iowa, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The ANA 2023 World’s Fair of Money will be in Halls A and B of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 8-12. For additional information about the convention, visit www.WorldsFairofMoney.com.

For information about Kevin Lipton Rare Coins, call (310) 712-8118, and for information about Rare Collectibles TV, call 800-581-7273 or visit www.RareCollectiblesTV.com.

