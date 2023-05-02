Abruzzo National Park Honored on New 5 Euro Italian Coin

By the Italian Mint ……

The 2023 Numismatic Collection created by the Italian Mint and Printing Institute dedicates a new silver coin with a face value of 5 euros to “100 years of the establishment of the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise”. Issued on April 21–the traditional date for the founding of Rome–by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the commemorative coin is inspired by the motifs of nature and animal and plant species, many of them endangered.

The piece, which was also presented on Saturday, April 22, at 11.30 at the Pescasseroli Nature Center in Abruzzo, Lazio, and Molise National Park, was created by the artist engraver Antonio Vecchio and struck by the Italian Mint and Printing Institute. It has a maximum mintage of 5,000 pieces for the “Fior di Conio” version.

The coin, enriched by precious colored inserts, depicts the Apennine brown bear (Ursus arctos arctos) in the foreground on the obverse, along with the beautiful slipper of venus (Paphiopedilum, a plant of the orchid family), the Apennine chamois (Rupicapra pyrenaica ornata), and the golden eagle (Aquila chrysaetos). In the background is a detail of Mount Meta, one of the highest peaks of the Monti Marsicani, in the Abruzzo Apennines.

On the reverse is the official logo of the Abruzzo, Lazio, and Molise National Park, highlighted on a decoration with beech leaves that characterize the vast forests that cover the mountains and rocky prairies.

Collectors were able to purchase the coin on the occasion of the presentation event, and the commemorative was made available for purchase on the internet as of April 23.

Further descriptions and availability for the purchase of coins from the Numismatic Collection of the Italian Republic 2023 are published on the website www.shop.ipzs.it.