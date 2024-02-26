Accolated – Two Portraits, One Coin

(adj.)

“Accolated” is a coin design term used to describe two overlapping portraits facing the same direction (either right or left), implying a shared vision or resolve. It is a synonym of both conjoined and jugate.

American coins with accolated design motifs tend to be higher-denomination issues, since more space is generally needed for multiple portraits. These include:

Classic Commemoratives

The 1900 Lafayette dollar , featuring President George Washington and the marquis de Lafayette

Modern Commemoratives

The 2003 First Flight Centennial silver dollar, featuring aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright

