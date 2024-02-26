Legend Numismatics

Accolated – Two Portraits, One Coin

Accolated bust portraiture. Lafayette dollar (left) and Huguenot half dollar (right). Image: Stack’s Bowers.
(adj.)

Accolated” is a coin design term used to describe two overlapping portraits facing the same direction (either right or left), implying a shared vision or resolve. It is a synonym of both conjoined and jugate.

American coins with accolated design motifs tend to be higher-denomination issues, since more space is generally needed for multiple portraits. These include:

Classic Commemoratives

  • The 1900 Lafayette dollar, featuring President George Washington and the marquis de Lafayette
  • The 1921 Alabama Centennial half dollar, featuring governors William Wyatt Bibb and T.E. Kilby
  • The 1923 Monroe Doctrine Centennial half dollar, featuring presidents James Monroe and John Quincy Adams
  • The 1924 Huguenot Walloon Tercentenary half dollar, featuring Admiral Gaspard II de Coligny and William the Silent
  • The 1935-39 Arkansas Centennial half dollar, featuring an Indian chief and a depiction of Liberty
  • The 1936 Long Island Tercentenary, featuring an Indian and a Dutch settler
  • The 1936 Battle of Gettysburg Anniversary half dollar, featuring a Union veteran and a Confederate veteran
  • The 1937 Battle of Antietam Anniversary half dollar, featuring Union General George B. McClellan and Confederate General Robert E. Lee
  • The 1951-54 Carver/Washington commemorative half dollar, featuring George Washington Carver and Booker T. Washington

Modern Commemoratives

  • The 2003 First Flight Centennial silver dollar, featuring aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright

* * *

