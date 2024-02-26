Gramercy Stamp Company – Coin Board Manufacturer

The Gramercy Stamp Company was located at 323 W. 16th Street in Manhattan, New York City, and traded primarily in stamps. In July 1940, the company sought to copyright a product called the Pennyhobby Collecting Outfit No. 103, which the late coin board expert David W. Lange believed was a boxed coin collecting kit that would have contained the coin boards bearing the company’s name. The kit would have also contained a handbook and instructions on how to save money while filling holes and provided a price list of average prices for various Flying Eagle cents, Indian Head cents, and Lincoln Wheat cents.

The Gramercy Stamp Company boards are elusive today, likely not produced in the quantities that are seen from other makers. They were also produced in a landscape orientation with removable plugs. Many of the surviving boards contain an overprint on the back for the Trenton Saving Fund Society, which implies that at least some quantity of boards from the company were distributed in New Jersey.

See also KENT COMPANY and COLONIAL COIN & STAMP COMPANY, two other coin board manufacturers of the era.

Sources

Lange, David. “Mister of Gramercy Coin Boards Solved”, E-Sylum Volume 11, Number 46, Article 9.



