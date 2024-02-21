Colonial Coin & Stamp Company – Coin Board Manufacturer

Colonial Coin & Stamp Company of New York City was founded by German immigrant Leiser Wolf Schnelling in or around 1931. Schnelling’s firm produced the Illustrated Catalogue of United States Gold, Silver and Copper Coins in 1934. A year later, the firm introduced a line of attractive coin boards under the banner “The Coin Collector“.

These boards presented an innovation in the development of coin boards as they were constructed with a clear, cellophane backing that allowed collectors to view both sides of the coin. The Coin Collector coin boards were produced from 1935 to 1940 and sold for 35¢, a premium price at the time.

For more on the history of Colonial Coin & Stamp Company and the history of coin boards and other collecting media, check out our posts by numismatist and coin board enthusiast David W. Lange.

See also KENT COMPANY, another Depression-era coin board manufacturer.

