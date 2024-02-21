CAC Coin Grading

Lignadenarist – Now Accepting Wooden Nickels

Two wooden nickels. Image: Adobe Stock.
(n.)

A lignadenarist is a collector of wooden nickels. The term is a portmanteau of the Latin words lignum, meaning “wood”, and denarius, the iconic silver Roman coin. More common in past decades, perhaps, wooden nickels were used by businesses–especially those in more rural areas–as a form of marketing. They were also used sometimes to commemorate important local or regional events.

As a collector of wooden nickels, the lignadenarist’s proclivities seem to run counter to the age-old advice that warns “don’t accept any wooden nickels.”

* * *

