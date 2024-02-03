DripShop Live

HomeNumismatic TermsAmerican Buffalo (Film) - Coin Collector Meets Tragic End

American Buffalo (Film) – Coin Collector Meets Tragic End

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
American Buffalo by David Mamet
American Buffalo by David Mamet

Hollywood and Broadway occasionally create works that center around numismatic MacGuffins, and collectors sometimes seek these out for entertainment. The film American Buffalo (1996) is one such work, based on a 1975 play written by Chicago-based playwright David Mamet. In it, a group of men plot the theft of a wealthy man’s coin collection.

The events of the story center around a Friday at Don’s Resale Shop, a junk shop located in downtown Chicago. After Don, the shop’s owner, sells a Buffalo nickel to a customer for $80, he begins to suspect that the coin may be much more valuable than he understood. He conspires with a group of friends to track the customer down and steal back the coin.

After much discussion and a bit of treachery, Don’s friend returns with a different Buffalo nickel, which he tries to pass off as the one that was sold earlier in the day.

Throughout the duration of the film, American Buffalo explores themes of alienation and greed, and paints an unflinching portrait of Chicago’s underbelly.

At the time of its initial run, the play was noted for its profanity-laced dialogue.

* * *

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
Sensational Claims About the Bicentennial Quarter Proliferate Online

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PCGS Set Registry

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

Doug Winter Numismatics Branch Mint Gold

Blanchard Coins

Mid America Rare Coins - Jeff Garrett

Stacks Bowers Auction

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.