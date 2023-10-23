American Innovation $1 Coin 2023 Proof Set Available Oct. 26

Modern coin collectors will be able to order the 2023 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set (product code 23GA) directly from the United States Mint as of noon Eastern on Thursday, October 26. The intial retail price for the set is $24.00 USD.

Each year, four coins in the American Innovation Coin Program are released that feature reverses that honor individuals and groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. The coins are struck in an alloy of six percent zinc, 3.5 percent manganese, two percent nickel, and 88.5 percent copper. The 2023 coins celebrate important innovations from Ohio, Louisiana, Indiana, and Mississippi. Together, these coins make up the 2023 American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Set.

Ohio – This design depicts two strong hands grasped together, the upper arm pulling the lower arm upward, representing the support and strength required by both parties on the Underground Railroad. A chain fastened to a shackle around the lower arm’s wrist snaps and fragments, alluding to the hope of freedom. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “UNDERGROUND RAILROAD,” and “OHIO.” Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Beth Zaiken created the design, U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Stephen Layne sculpted it.

Louisiana – This design depicts a Higgins Boat as deployed during World War II with its innovative landing ramp open against a beach. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “THE HIGGINS BOAT,” and “LOUISIANA.” AIP Designer Dennis Friel created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Indiana – This design depicts an early style gas automobile, a representation of classic car production, and a recent model of an Indy-style race car. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “INDIANA.” AIP Designer Ron Sanders created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Mississippi – This design depicts a pair of human lungs in the background, while a surgical assistant passes forceps to a surgeon during the first lung transplant surgery. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “FIRST HUMAN LUNG TRANSPLANT,” and “MISSISSIPPI.” AIP Designer Katelyn Arquette created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

All American Innovation $1 coins share a common obverse design depicting the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation which changes with every year of the program. The inscriptions “2023,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. All coins in the Proof Set were struck at the United States Mint at San Francisco. A certificate of authenticity is included.

American Innovation $1 Coin Proof Sets are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions. Additional products in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program are available at catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-innovation-dollar-coins.

