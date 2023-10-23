Price Charting Coins

Stack's Bowers October 2023 Hong Kong Paper Money Auction Achieves Outstanding Results

The October 2023 Hong Kong Sale from Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio was one of the largest auctions of world banknotes that the companies have everh held.

Especially notable at the auction were two collections: the Keith Austin Collection of Swatow Notes and Other Properties and the London Chelsea Collection of People’s Bank Banknotes. Each collection received a dedicated auction session.

China I Ho Chuang Note (1898). Image: Stack's Bowers.
The top lot in Session A (The Keith Austin Collection) was lot 20037, a 1898 100 Cash or 7 Mace Silver, which realized $13,200 USD.

A 1919 5 Dollars from HSBC in a PMG 58EPQ fetched $9,000 in lot 20162 while an equally graded example brought $8,400 in lot 20161.

Another standout was a P-179c, 100 Dollar note in VF-25 that sold for $7,800 in lot 20007.

1953 Chinese 10 Yuan Note. PMG 55 - Stack's Bowers October 2023 Hong Kong Paper Money Auction Achieves Outstanding Results. Image: Stack's Bowers.
The London Chelsea Collection in Session B offered the highlight of the entire sale with a quartet of PRC 1953 10 Yuan notes in lot 21057 that brought $432,000.

Also important were lot 21031, a 1949 10 Yuan that sold for $49,200 and lot 21053, which realized $48,000. The sale had a tremendous number of five-figure notes crossing the block, which created a very exciting opportunity for passionate PRC collectors.

In Session C of the Hong Kong paper money auction, lot 22197, a Straits Settlements 1925 10 Dollar Proof Pairing sold for $28,800 and the 5 Dollar note from the same series in lot 22196 $26,400.

1951 Chinese 500 Yuan Note - Stack's Bowers October 2023 Hong Kong Paper Money Auction Achieves Outstanding Results. Image: Stack's Bowers.
Session D was led by lot 23228, a key First Series Renminbi 500 Yuan that realized $38,400.

The opening lot of the session, lot 23001, a Yuan Dynasty 2 Kuan brought the second highest price of the day at $33,600. The entire results from the Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio October 2023 Hong Kong paper money auction are available at the firm’s auction archives.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is currently accepting consignments for their December 2023 Hong Kong and January 2024 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) sales. For consignment inquiries, please reach out to [email protected].
 

