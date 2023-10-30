ANA Dedicates New Young Numismatist Scholarship to Greg Lyon

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) hosts the educational Summer Seminar every year for interested coin collectors and numismatists. Many notable individuals in the field of numismatics have attended the two-week event over its history, and many of these same experts return to teach new students in kind. Scholarships are available to both adults and Young Numismatists (YN). Full scholarships cover airfare, tuition, and room and board for one week, and partial scholarships cover just tuition.

The ANA Board of Governors has chosen to honor Greg Lyon, a 10-year member of the Board and ANA parliamentarian who died earlier this year, by setting up the Greg Lyon Memorial YN Scholarship to support young numismatists wishing to attend Summer Seminar. YNs who submit a scholarship application are automatically considered for the award, which will be granted to a YN who best personifies the qualities for which Lyon was known.

Greg attended his first Summer Seminar in 1986 at the age of 14 and was named Young Numismatist of the Year in 1989. He went on to earn other ANA awards, including Adult Advisor of the Year, the Glenn Smedley Memorial Award, and a Presidential Award.

And while he loved coin collecting, Greg especially valued the friendships he made in the hobby through his involvement with the ANA. The Summer Seminar was one of his favorite numismatic activities, which he attended over 20 times, first as a student and later as a mentor. Countless young numismatists credit him as a role model. His knowledge of investments and business management made him a trusted source of information and advice, both to the Board and to the many ANA committees with which he worked.

Greg Lyon Memorial Young Numismatist Scholarship applications can be found at money.org/summer-seminar and must be filled out and submitted no later than February 15, 2024. For additional information, contact the ANA Seminars Department at (719) 482-9848 or [email protected].

