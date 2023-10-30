CAC Coin Grading

Stephenville Collection Lincoln Cents Offered by Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auction
1915-D Lincoln Cent from the Stephenville Collection. Image: Heritage Auctions / Adobe Stock.
Heritage Auctions is offering The Stephenville Collection, a collection that spans many different U.S. coin series, over the coming months. Prior auctions featured Seated Liberty and Barber coinage, Bust half dollars, Morgan silver dollars, and a number of coins certified with Gold stickers from CAC. The November 2023 sale of the Stephenville Collection will feature a near-complete selection of Lincoln cents through 2022–including Registry Set coins, Proofs, and a large number of Cherrypickers’ varieties. All coins in this offering have been graded by PCGS. Bidding is open now, with a live session to be held on Monday, November 6, at 5:00 PM CT (6:00 PM ET).

One standout condition rarity among the higlights of the Stephenville Collection of Lincoln cents is a Superb Gem 1915-D cent. Collectors will probably have very little trouble finding a specimen of the 1915-D in MS64 or MS65 with Red surfaces, and even Premium Gems are offered every year. But Superb Gems with the Red designation are challenging condition rarities. PCGS has graded four pieces (including the cent offered here) in MS67 Red, with none finer, while NGC has certified just one example in MS67 Red, with none finer. This Superb Gem offers impeccably preserved original red surfaces, with vibrant mint luster and great eye appeal. The design motifs are sharply detailed throughout.

Other highlights in this auction include:

Heritage Auction Galleries is the world's largest collectibles auctioneer. Our 329,383 members are a testament to our reputation for professional business practices and unprecedented knowledge in the field of collectibles. Our mission is to provide the Internet's most indispensable trading platform and source of information for serious collectors, investors and dealers.
ANA Dedicates New Young Numismatist Scholarship to Greg Lyon

