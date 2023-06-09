ANA to Host Coin of the Year Award at World’s Fair of Money

The Coin of the Year (COTY) program, a competition that recognizes outstanding coin designs worldwide, will hold its award ceremony during the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) 2023 World’s Fair of Money. The ceremony is in-person after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and is set for 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Starting with 500 coins from 50 countries, 100 experts vote to determine the top 10 deserving coins in 10 specialized categories. Of these finalists, one is named the Coin of the Year. World Coin News presents the award for the competition, which is celebrating its 40th year.

“As we mark Coin of the Year’s 40-year milestone of honoring the best of the best in coins from around the world, we are excited to be celebrating with an in-person ceremony,” said Maggie Pahl, COTY co-coordinator. “We welcome the World’s Fair of Money as a sponsor and look forward to holding our event in conjunction with one of the world’s premier numismatics shows.”

“The COTY awards are a wonderful opportunity for coin collectors to engage their interest in the finest modern coins produced worldwide,” said Kim Kiick, executive director of the ANA. “The ANA is thrilled to host the COTY awards at our World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh this August, which we see as the start of a beautiful collaboration.”

This year’s World’s Fair of Money is expected to be one of the most exciting numismatic events in years, showcasing more than $100 million of rare coins and currency. The show, scheduled August 8-12 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will bring collectors together from all over the world and feature hundreds of dealers; auctions by Heritage and Stack’s Bowers; amazing displays of rare treasures (including a special Tyrant Collection exhibit of 1,400 years of historic British coins and the GreatCollections display of the Elite Collection St. Gaudens $20 Double Eagles – considered by many to be the most beautiful gold coins ever produced; educational opportunities; fellowship; fun and much more. To learn more, visit worldsfairofmoney.com.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.