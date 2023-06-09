Finest Set of Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles at ANA Show

$25 million Elite Collection, the number-one Saints set at PCGS, will be displayed by GreatCollections at the 2023 World’s Fair of Money

The finest set of historic Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles will be publicly displayed for the first time anywhere at the American Numismatic Association (ANA) 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, August 8 – 12. The unparalleled collection, insured for $25 million, has been loaned by an anonymous owner to GreatCollections of Irvine, California for the debut exhibit.

“This is the complete Elite Collection that is ranked number one in the PCGS Set Registry in the category of St. Gaudens $20 denomination U.S. gold basic set, circulation strikes and proofs 1907-1932,” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

“There are 61 coins — 53 business strike issues and eight Proofs – and 35 of these beautiful gold coins are either the single finest known or tied for finest. The average grade is a staggering 66.57,” explained Russell. “Some of these great Saints have been in such famous collections as Akers, Duckor, Eliasberg, Koessl, and Simpson.”

While the owner of the Elite Collection has been collecting for 23 years, it was only two years ago that he set his sights on acquiring the finest complete collection of Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles ever formed with most of the set sourced by GreatCollections.

Highlights of the Elite Collection set include:

1907 High Relief, Wire Rim and Flat Rim, both MS67+, CAC

1907 MS-68 finest known, Ex. Fox-Simpson

1908 Motto Matte Poof PR-67 tied for finest known, CAC Ex. Koessl

1910 MS-66+ finest known, CAC, Ex. Duckor-Simpson

1910-D MS-67+ finest known, CAC, Ex. Duckor-Simpson

1911 PR-67+ finest known, CAC Ex. Eliasberg-Koessl

1914 PR-67 none finer, CAC, Ex. Koessl

1914-D MS-67 finest known, Ex. Simpson

1921 MS-65+, CAC, Ex. Eliasberg-Duckor-Simpson

1924-D MS-67 finest known, Ex. Stellar-Simpson

1927-D MS-66+, CAC, Ex. Eliasberg

“For decades, the Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle series has been revered by serious numismatists and, even more than 100 years from when it was first issued, is widely considered to be the most impressive coin ever minted. We are pleased to arrange this exhibit at the ANA Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money so collectors can enjoy the very best Saints,” stated Russell.

The Elite Collection of Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles will be displayed at the GreatCollections booth, #1100, during the ANA convention at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For additional information about the coins, visit www.GreatCollections.com or call 800-442-6467. For additional information about the American Numismatic Association 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, visit www.WorldsFairofMoney.com.