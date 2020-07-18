<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #137: Standing Up for Coins and Battling MOUs (with Peter Tompa)

Today on the CoinWeek Podcast, we talk to Peter Tompa about the pending renewal of an MOU between the United States and the Republic of Italy. This MOU renewal may pose a threat to the coin collecting hobby in the United States and abroad.

MOUs, or Memorandums of Understandings, are agreements between governments that set guidelines for policies that are in the mutual interest. In the case of the recent MOU negotiations between the United States and Italy, restrictions relating to the export of certain Roman coins are under consideration.

Peter Tompa, an attorney and a registered lobbyist for the PNG and the IAPN, has been fighting the good fight to protect our hobby from these burdensome government regulations.

We discuss the present situation with Peter and point out the hypocrisy of archeologist organizations that seek to impose unfair restrictions on collectors.

