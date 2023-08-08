What Not Online Auctions
Andrew Johnson Presidential Silver Medal Available August 14

By US Mint

The Andrew Johnson Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint on August 14 at noon EDT. Johnson was the nation’s 17th President, serving from April 15, 1865 to March 4, 1869.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs are by former Mint assistant engraver Anthony C. Paquet.

The obverse depicts a bust of Andrew Johnson with the inscriptions “ANDREW JOHNSON,” “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” and “1865.”

The reverse depicts an American Indian clasping the hand of Columbia. Between them sits a bust of Washington and the inscription “PEACE.” Around them are elements symbolic of American life, both native and industrial.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Andrew Johnson Silver Medal is priced at $75 USD. Orders will be accepted here (product code S817).

To view additional medals in this series, visit catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Click here to learn more.

* * *

About the United States Mint

usmintThe U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
 

