Andrew Johnson Presidential Silver Medal Available August 14

The Andrew Johnson Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint on August 14 at noon EDT. Johnson was the nation’s 17th President, serving from April 15, 1865 to March 4, 1869.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs are by former Mint assistant engraver Anthony C. Paquet.

The obverse depicts a bust of Andrew Johnson with the inscriptions “ANDREW JOHNSON,” “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” and “1865.”

The reverse depicts an American Indian clasping the hand of Columbia. Between them sits a bust of Washington and the inscription “PEACE.” Around them are elements symbolic of American life, both native and industrial.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Andrew Johnson Silver Medal is priced at $75 USD. Orders will be accepted here (product code S817).

To view additional medals in this series, visit catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Click here to learn more.

* * *

