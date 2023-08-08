Atlas Numismatics Offering Superb German, French Coins

Atlas Numismatics is pleased to present 384 new coins and medals this month for your consideration and browsing enjoyment. We hope that you may find something of interest for your collection and look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These items are a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (356), Ancient (6), and U.S. (22) categories.

1075057 | GERMANY, WEIMAR REPUBLIC. 1925-D AR Pattern 5 Mark. PCGS SP65. Munich. Edge: Plain. 36mm. 25.19gm. Germania bust left / Eagle. Schaaf 331/G2 (2/2); Unlisted in Beckenbauer; Jaeger 331.

1075012 | SWISS CANTONS. Basel. 1793 H AR Thaler. NGC MS63. 25.95gm. City view above date within sprigs / DOMINE CONSERVA NOS IN PACE. Basilisk facing left arms of Basel at lower left. KM 185; Dav.-1757; D./T. 749.

1075067 | FRANCE. 1889 (cornucopia) Gilt CU Souvenir Medal. NGC MS63. By Charles Trotin, Usines Metallurgique Parisienne. Edge: Plain. 42mm. 41.96gm. LES TRAVAUXONT COMMENCÉ LE 27 JANV.1887 (The work commenced 27 January 1887)// LE MONUMENT A ÉTÉ INAUGURÉ LE 6 MAI 1889 (The monument was inaugurated on 6 May 1889)// INVALIDES 105: NOT.DAME 66: COLOGNE 169: OPERA 56:/ GT PYRAMIDE 145: PANTHEON 83: ST PIERRE 132/ ARC DE TRIOMPHE 45: ROUEN 150/ OBELISQUE WASHINGTON 169/ TOUR EIFFEL 300. City view of Paris with the Eiffel Tower at center; inscriptions to either side and in exergue / SOUVENIR/ DE MON ASCENSION/ AU SOMMET DE/ LA TOUR EIFFEL. Legend and a blank cartouche for inscription.

Uninscribed Eiffel Tower ascension medal.

Includes original case.

1074996 | AUSTRIAN STATES. Salzburg. Hieronymus of Colloredo. (Archbishop, 1772-1803). 1777 M (Franz Matzenkopf) AR Thaler. NGC MS65. 28.03gm. HIERONYMUS D · G · A · … Bust right / Cardinal’s hat above oval, mantled shield, crown above, divided date below. KM 435; Dav.-1263; Probszt 2430; Zöttl 3213 (Type 2e).

1075789 | FRANCE. Louis XIV. 1691-D AV Louis d’Or. NGC MS65. Lyon. Old laureate head of Louis XIV / Crowned arms of France. KM 278.18; Fr.-429; Gadoury 250.

