Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions
Price Charting Coins
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
L & C Coins Sale

HomeWorld Coins

Atlas Numismatics Offering Superb German, French Coins

By Atlas Numismatics

Atlas Numismatics is pleased to present 384 new coins and medals this month for your consideration and browsing enjoyment. We hope that you may find something of interest for your collection and look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

Next month, Atlas Numismatics will be attending the 2023 ANA World’s Fair of Money (August 8-12) being held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Atlas Numismatics will be at Table # 622 in the Ancient & World coins section of the bourse.

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals. We would be happy to assist with shipping and insurance should your items merit further inspection. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, world, or United States coins for sale; click the following links for more information on Appraisals and Selling to Atlas.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These items are a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (356), Ancient (6), and U.S. (22) categories.

Weimar Pattern 5 Mark

1075057 | GERMANY, WEIMAR REPUBLIC. 1925-D AR Pattern 5 Mark. PCGS SP65. Munich. Edge: Plain. 36mm. 25.19gm. Germania bust left / Eagle. Schaaf 331/G2 (2/2); Unlisted in Beckenbauer; Jaeger 331.

Choice Basel City View Thaler

1075012 | SWISS CANTONS. Basel. 1793 H AR Thaler. NGC MS63. 25.95gm. City view above date within sprigs / DOMINE CONSERVA NOS IN PACE. Basilisk facing left arms of Basel at lower left. KM 185; Dav.-1757; D./T. 749.

Gilt Eiffel Tower Medal

1075067 | FRANCE. 1889 (cornucopia) Gilt CU Souvenir Medal. NGC MS63. By Charles Trotin, Usines Metallurgique Parisienne. Edge: Plain. 42mm. 41.96gm. LES TRAVAUXONT COMMENCÉ LE 27 JANV.1887 (The work commenced 27 January 1887)// LE MONUMENT A ÉTÉ INAUGURÉ LE 6 MAI 1889 (The monument was inaugurated on 6 May 1889)// INVALIDES 105: NOT.DAME 66: COLOGNE 169: OPERA 56:/ GT PYRAMIDE 145: PANTHEON 83: ST PIERRE 132/ ARC DE TRIOMPHE 45: ROUEN 150/ OBELISQUE WASHINGTON 169/ TOUR EIFFEL 300. City view of Paris with the Eiffel Tower at center; inscriptions to either side and in exergue / SOUVENIR/ DE MON ASCENSION/ AU SOMMET DE/ LA TOUR EIFFEL. Legend and a blank cartouche for inscription.

Uninscribed Eiffel Tower ascension medal.

Includes original case.

Gem Salzburg Thaler

1074996 | AUSTRIAN STATES. Salzburg. Hieronymus of Colloredo. (Archbishop, 1772-1803). 1777 M (Franz Matzenkopf) AR Thaler. NGC MS65. 28.03gm. HIERONYMUS D · G · A · … Bust right / Cardinal’s hat above oval, mantled shield, crown above, divided date below. KM 435; Dav.-1263; Probszt 2430; Zöttl 3213 (Type 2e).

Superb 1691 Louis d/Or

1075789 | FRANCE. Louis XIV. 1691-D AV Louis d’Or. NGC MS65. Lyon. Old laureate head of Louis XIV / Crowned arms of France. KM 278.18; Fr.-429; Gadoury 250.

* * *

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items like the Gothic Crown and other highlights seen above, as well as whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, United States, or world coins for sale; click here for more information.
 

Previous article
Key Date 1909-S VDB Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins
Next article
Andrew Johnson Presidential Silver Medal Available August 14

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
Price Charting Coins
CAC coin verification of grading
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

Great Collection Coin Auctions

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

L & C Coins Summer Sale
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
What Not Online Auctions

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.