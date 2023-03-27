Sunday Auction 1267 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 650 total lots – including over 20 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is an appealing 1794 1c PCGS VF35 (OGH); a stunning Gem 1893 $1 PCGS/CAC MS65+; a desirable 1846-O $2 1/2 PCGS MS62; a near-finest-known 1847-O $2 1/2 PCGS MS63; and a low-mintage 1844-O $5 PCGS/CAC MS63+.

This week’s Sunday Auction features more than 450 NO RESERVE Lots. Highlights include a tied-for-finest-known 1903-S 10c NGC MS67; a rainbow-toned 1796 25c PCGS VF20; a near-perfect 1864 25c PCGS/CAC MS67+; a key date 1893-S $1 NGC XF40; an attractive and rare 1811 $5 PCGS MS63 (Small 5); and a highly elusive 1859-S $10 NGC AU50.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, April 2.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: