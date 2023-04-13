Over the coming months, Heritage Auctions will offer pieces from the Stephenville Collection

On Monday, April 24, at 6 pm CT (7 pm EST), Heritage Auctions will have their first live session for the Stephenville Collection of Seated Liberty Coins. Half dimes to silver dollars are being offered in this first sale, with grades ranging from Everyman to Superb Gem. To learn more about various Seated Liberty coins, you can explore these articles on half dime, dime, quarter, half dollar, and dollar varieties.

Aside from the three twenty cent coins certified by other grading services, the remainder of the coins in this auction have been certified by PCGS. For this auction, the offerings include high-end coins as well as budget-minded collector lots. Below are some highlighted lots selected by Heritage Auctions.

Lot Highlights and Previews – Stephenville Collection of Seated Liberty Coins

Lot 92324: This Gem Proof 1864 dollar OC-P2, graded PCGS PR65, is currently sitting at $8,750 USD as of 4/12. A Civil War date coin, the 1864 Seated Liberty dollar only saw a proof mintage of 470. Within this proof population, there consists four die marriages that were utilized. The OC-P2 variety has an estimated surviving population of 100 coins. Additionally, there are only five coins of this type that are graded higher. Heritage comments that the strike of this example “is essentially full, and all imperfections are inconsequential.”

Follow the links below to see coins highlighted by Heritage in this auction:

The Stephenville Collection of Seated Liberty coins is currently open for viewing and early bidding.

