18th-Century Rarities Shine as June Heritage Auction Nears $12 Million

The most recent Signature Auction of US Coins, held June 17-20 by Heritage Auctions, saw close to $11.7 million in rare coins change hands, paced by a number of outstanding offerings from the 18th century. All told, over 1,100 coins changed hands, with well over 99% of the offerings in this auction selling. All prices include a 20% buyer’s premium.

Taking top honors in this auction was a Gem 1795 Flowing Hair dollar, Two Leaves, formerly of the Pogue Collection – and still housed in a special holder reflecting that fact. This is one of a mere three Gem 1795 Two Leaves dollars that PCGS has certified of any variety, and since it represents the plentiful B-1, BB-21 variety, it makes the ideal type coin for the two-year Flowing Hair dollar type. It sold for $600,000.

The finest known Continental Dollar of any variety or composition, a 1776 pewter example, CURRENCY, EG FECIT, certified by NGC as NS67, brought $456,000 when it crossed the auction block. This coin has been resident in several important collections including Virgil Brand, F.C.C. Boyd, and John J. Ford, before coming to this auction as a part of the Warshaw Family Collection.

Just a few of the additional highlights of this auction included:

