$33 Million Sells in Early August Heritage Signature Auctions

Gold rarities provided the vast majority of the highlights as Heritage’s August 3-9 Dallas Signature Auctions saw more than $33 million USD in rare coins and currency change hands.

The bulk of the action took place in the August 3-9 US Coins Auction, which raised over $18.7 million, with the August 5-7 World and Ancient Coins Auction delighting its consignors with prices realized approaching $11.2 million, as well as the August 3 US Currency Platinum Night Auction nearing $3.2 million in total hammer prices.

US Coins Signature Auction

The McCoy Family Collection of Capped Head Half Eagles provided many of the highlights of the US coin auction, with a Gem 1819 Wide Date half eagle topping all results at $444,000. Graded MS65 by PCGS, it is the finest known of the variety, which in total is believed to number 16-20 coins known.

A second coin from the collection, the 1821 half eagle in MS63+ PCGS, represents the second-finest available to collectors of an equally small population. It sold for $312,000.

An 1870-CC double eagle, graded AU50 by NGC, represented a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire this legendary rarity in a high circulated grade, as no fully Mint State examples are known. It tied for second honors at $312,000.

A few of the many additional highlights of this auction included:

World and Ancient Coins Auction

World and Ancient coin results were spearheaded by two British gold rarities. A William & Mary five guineas from 1692 represented one of only two examples of this large gold coin certified as high as MS63 by the major grading services combined. A pattern issue from King George III, the 1768 2 Guineas, is, at an NGC-certified grade of PR64+star, likely the single finest of this rare issue. Each of these coins set world records for their respective types at $384,000 when the dust cleared.

A few other examples from the long list of highlights included:

US Currency Platinum Night Auction

The Currency Auction, although small at 99 lots, provided the highest-selling lot of the week – a fantastic lot comprising both face and back Proofs of Series 1914 and 1918 Federal Reserve notes of each denomination: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $500, $1000, $5000, and $10,000, all housed in a specially prepared, custom binder. All are rare, but the $5000 and $10,000 are only collectible as part of this set, with no issued examples at all in private hands. This amazing lot sold for $504,000.

Other highlights included:

Long Beach Auction Moved to Dallas

As you likely know, the September Long Beach Expo originally scheduled for September 16 – 19, 2020, has been canceled. Accordingly, Heritage Auctions has officially moved our auctions of U.S. Coins and U.S. Currency and World Paper Money from Long Beach to Dallas.

The auctions will take place in Dallas September 17 – 21, 2020. We will host lot viewing for these auctions at our Dallas office By Appointment Only, September 8 – 10, 2020. Email AndreaV@HA.com to schedule your appointment for lot viewing by Thursday, September 3rd. RSVP will be required so we can control the occupancy and provide a safe environment.

We will then host U.S. Coin lot viewing in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel. The lot viewing room will be adjacent to The PCGS Members Only Show, September 16 – 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM for both the US Coins Auction # 1319 and The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part I Auction # 1310. Lot pick-up will be available in Las Vegas by request only on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 8am-10am. If you are attending our lot viewing in Las Vegas and are looking for a hotel, please contact the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Heritage will be following CDC Guidelines in order to protect the health of our lot viewers and employees:

Temperature Checks will be required daily upon arrival by PCGS.

Social distancing.

All tables will be spaced to allow at least six feet (6′) between neighbors.

Plexiglass Dividers to be placed on each client-facing table.

Masks.

Masks ARE Mandatory the entire time you are in lot viewing.

We will be providing everyone with a KN95 every day.

Gloves.

Gloves will be available upon request at Heritage Lot Viewing.

Large Hand Sanitizer pumps will be placed in various locations around the room.