A Sneak Peek at Daniel Frank Sedwick’s May 7-8 Treasure Auction 29

We’ve received a lot of interest in our upcoming May 7-8 Treasure Auction 29 – and rightfully so. The numismatic market is still very hot and this has inspired several top Latin American collections to come to the auction block. So, we’re offering here a sneak peek of what’s coming up in our next sale!

The Esmeralda Collection of Gran Colombian Coinage

The Esmeralda Collection features some of the finest examples of coinage, both gold and silver, to be struck by Gran Colombia from 1819 to 1830. In this period, wholly original and uniquely Latin American escudos and reales designs were created as the region left its Spanish colonial coinage behind.

There is no greater example of this liberation in coinage design than the “Libertad Americana” design, of which the collection features the finest known Bogota 1819JF silver 8 reales example. In fact, we like this coin design so much that the bust will feature prominently on a special holder label made by us and NGC specifically for the Esmeralda Collection.

Other key coins in the collection include a Bogota 1826JF gold 4 escudos graded NGC MS 64 pedigreed to the Louis Eliasberg and Richard Lissner Collections as well as a Bogota 1819JF silver 2 reales struck over a Cartagena imitation cob plated in Emilio Restrepo’s Coins of Colombia (2012). Indeed, many of the coins in this collection hold pedigrees to prestigious coin collections.

The Nueva Granada Collection, Part II

In our second offering of coins from the Nueva Granada Collection, bidders will find examples of rare Spanish colonial Colombian minors and proclamation medals as well as later date patterns and trial strikes. Both the quality and rarity of coins in this selection are sure to excite collectors as they did during the first part of this extensive Colombian collection.

The Antigua Collection of Guatemalan Cobs, Part I

This nearly complete collection will be one of the largest groups of Guatemalan cobs to hit the market in recent time. This first part will feature Guatemalan 8 and 4 reales, including rarities like an unholed 1733J 8 reales (only about four to five examples are known on the market).

The Arturo Rosenheim Collection of Lima and Potosí Cobs

Arturo Rosenheim was a collector of Spanish colonial cob coinage and a good client of ours. He attempted the difficult task of assembling all the possible dates of Lima 8 reales cobs and put together an impressive run.

Other collections to watch for in the sale include:

Selections from the John Adams Collection of Admiral Vernon Medals

of Mexican Silver Cobs from the Isaac Rudman Numismatic Cabinet

from the A Fine Collection of Latin American Crown Coinage

The auction catalog will be available online around the first week of April with printed catalogs available for order shortly thereafter. For more details, please visit our website at sedwickcoins.com.

