Ancient Roman Coins Highlight Heritage Showcase Auctions

Ed’s Treasures Ancient Coins Showcase
The Ed’s Treasures Collection of Ancient Coins Showcase auction comes from a single collection of Greek, Roman, and Byzantine coins. The collector focused on aesthetic quality, and the wonderful examples in this auction are the result. The Ed’s Treasures Collection is currently open for bidding at Coins.HA.com, with a concluding live session scheduled for 8 PM CT on December 5.
One notable coin in this auction is a gold stater of Alexander III The Great, graded MS by NGC. This is a posthumous issue of Babylon under Seleucus I Nicator, minted c. 311-305 BC. The obverse features a nicely detailed head of Athena, while the reverse, which features an image of Nike, bears a Greek inscription that translates to “Alexander Basileos”, or “Alexander King”.
Some of the other interesting coins in this auction are:
- SICILY. Syracuse. Agathocles (317-289 BC), as Tyrant. AV decadrachm or 50 litrai. NGC MS 5/5 – 3/5, Fine Style, scuffs. 317-310 BC
- THRACIAN DYNASTS. Coson (ca. after 54 BC). AV stater. NGC Choice MS 5/5 – 5/5, slight die shift. Ca. 44-42 BC
- Roman Imperial: Herennia Etruscilla (AD 249-253). AV aureus. NGC MS 4/5 – 3/5. Rome
- Roman Imperial: Maximian (AD 286-310). AV aureus. NGC Choice AU 5/5 – 3/5. Antioch, AD 293-295
- Roman Imperial: Licinia Eudoxia, Western Roman Empire (AD 439-ca. 490). AV solidus. NGC Choice AU 5/5 – 4/5. Constantinople, AD 441-450
- Roman Imperial: Theodosius I, Eastern Roman Empire (AD 379-395). AV solidus. NGC Choice MSstar 5/5 – 5/5. Thessalonica, ca. 9 August AD 379-25 August AD 383
- Roman Imperial: Marcian, Eastern Roman Empire (AD 450-457). AV solidus. NGC Choice MS 5/5 – 5/5. Constantinople
- Byzantine: Heraclius (AD 610-641), and Heraclius Constantine. AV solidus. NGC MS star 5/5 – 4/5. Ravenna, 2nd officina, ca. AD 613-618
Rockport Collection of Ancient Coins
The second showcase auction of ancient coins from Heritage Auctions this month features The Rockport Collection, a collection, long off the market, with a distinct emphasis on Roman coinage.This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com, with a live auction scheduled for 8PM CT on December 19.
This auction features coins bought from Heritage in the 1980s, and the lots include old custom holders along with their NGC slabs. Images of the custom holders are available on the lot pages of each lot. The majority of the coins in this auction are Roman Imperial, with a healthy selection of Roman Republican issues and a smattering of Roman Provincial and Byzantine coinage.
Some of the outstanding coins included in this auction are:
- Julius Caesar, as Dictator Perpetuo (February-March 44 BC), with Lucius Aemilius Buca, as Moneyer. AR denarius. NGC Choice XF 5/5 – 4/5. Rome
- Cleopatra VII of Egypt and Marc Antony, as Rulers of the East (37-30 BC). AR denarius. NGC XF 4/5 – 3/5, light marks. Alexandria, 34-32 BC.
- AEOLIS. Cyme. Antinoüs (died AD 130). AE 38mm. NGC Choice Fine 4/5 – 3/5, Fine Style
- Tiberius (AD 14-37). AV aureus. NGC XF 5/5 – 2/5, ex-jewelry. Lugdunum, ca. AD 14-17
- Claudius I (AD 41-54). AV aureus. NGC Choice XF 5/5 – 4/5. Rome, AD 46-47
- Vespasian (AD 69-79). AV aureus. NGC AU 5/5 – 4/5, Fine Style. Rome, AD 77-78
- Trajan (AD 98-117). AV aureus. NGC VF 5/5 – 1/5, ex-jewelry, marks. Rome, AD 112-113
- Antoninus Pius (AD 138-161). AV aureus. NGC AU 5/5 – 2/5, Fine Style, light graffito. Rome, AD 148-149
Bids on the coins in these auctions are being accepted now at Coins.HA.com.