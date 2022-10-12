Künker Auctions 376-378 by Künker GmbH ……

Three of the seven catalogs–with as many as 4,715 lots and a total estimate of 9 million euros–that were published by Künker for its Fall Auction Sales are dedicated to ancient coins, on sale from 18 to 21 October 2022.

This time, the variety of material is particularly wide as, in addition to exclusive rarities from the Köhlmoos and the “Alexander the Great” Collections–as well as the collection of a North German friend of ancient coins–Roman and Byzantine coins from the Salton Collection will also enter the market. Especially this selection contains – as was customary before the 1970s – both pieces of extremely fine or better quality and very fine items. This also provides collectors on a budget with the opportunity to acquire a coin from this important collection, which is of so much significance to the history of the German coin trade.

The Köhlmoos Collection

Collectors of German coins and European talers obviously have been familiar with the name of the Köhlmoos couple for many years. However, only a few collectors were aware that the entrepreneurial couple also built up an extensive collection of ancient coins.

This collection will now enter the market and – just like all other collections – it is characterized by the high quality of every single item. Perfectly centered, of utmost quality, attractive style, gorgeous patina, all these are features of the coins that made it into the Köhlmoos Collection. The fact that the collection includes some great and coveted rarities, such as a Naxos tetradrachm of classical style; what’s probably the best-preserved specimen of a stater by the Lycian ruler Perikle; a perfect aureus of Pertinax and Licinius; and a solidus by Empress Irene will only increase the anticipation of this numismatic experience. 189 lots of exceptional quality await their new owners.

No. 4005: Naxos / Sicily. Tetradrachm, 430/420 BC. From Hess auction AG 247 (1978), No. 52. Very rare. Very fine +. Estimate: 25,000 euros

No. 4029: Perikle / Lycia. Stater, 380-360 BC. From Peus auction 386 (2006), No. 246. Probably the specimen of the best quality out there. Extremely fine. Estimate: 20,000 euros

No. 4047: Arsinoe II / Egypt. Gold octodrachm under Ptolemy VIII, 145-116. From Leu auction 2 (1972), No. 311. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 15,000 euros

No. 4053: Claudius, 41-54. Aureus, 41/2. From NFA auction XXVII (1991), No. 101. Rare. About FDC. Estimate: 30,000 euros

No. 4055: Claudius, 41-54. As, 50-54. From NAC auction 21 (2001), No. 383. Very rare in this quality. Extremely fine +. Estimate: 5,000 euros

No. 4097: Pertinax, 193. Aureus. From the Motte Collection, Bourgey auction (1951), No. 40. Very rare. About extremely fine. Estimate: 40,000 euros

No. 4127: Trajan Decius, 249-251. Aureus. From the L. Herold Collection, Hess-Divo auction 324 (2013), No. 60. Extremely fine +. Estimate: 12,500 euros

No. 4153: Licinius I, 308-324. Aureus, 321/2, Antioch. From NAC auction 120 (2020), No. 837. Very rare. Extremely fine +. Estimate: 25,000 euros

No. 4186: Irene, 797-802. Solidus, 802. From Giessener Münzhandlung auction 133 (2004), No. 575. Rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 10,000 euros

The “Alexander the Great” Collection

Like many collectors, he first focused on Alexander the Great. But when he came to own specimens of all coin types related to the person and the history of Alexander at one point, the art lover who compiled the “Alexander the Great” Collection turned his attention to all the other beauties of Greek numismatics. In more than 20 years, he built up an impressive ensemble, which is now waiting to find a new owner.

Be it Celtic issues of the finest quality; Greek coins in gold, silver, or electrum; of archaic, classic, or Hellenistic style – the collector made it a point to purchase coins of excellent quality and outstanding style.

No. 4201: Celts / Gaul. Stater, imitation of the philippeioi. “Soy” type, 3rd century BC. From Leu auction 4 (2019), No. 92. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 10,000 euros

No. 4217: Celts / Pannonia. Tetradrachm, “tournament horseman” type, around 150 BC. From Kress auction 135 (1966), No. 219. Extremely rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 15,000 euros

No. 4286: Temesa / Bruttium. Stater, early 5th century BC. From Leu auction 86 (2003), No. 263. Extremely rare. Probably the best-known specimen. Extremely fine. Estimate: 30,000 euros

No. 4340: Panormos / Sicily. Tetradrachm, 390-380 BC. From Münzen und Medaillen AG auction 79 (1994), No. 147. Extremely rare. Extremely fine +. Estimate: 30,000 euros

No. 4425: Berge / Thrace. Stater, around 500 BC. From the Pozzi Collection, Naville auction 1 (1921), No. 689. Very rare in this quality. Extremely fine. Estimate: 30,000 euros

No. 4535: Roman Province / Macedonia. Tetradrachm, 148/7, Amphipolis. From the Prowe Collection, Egger XL auction (1912), No. 468. Very rare. About extremely fine. Estimate: 6,000 euros

No. 4783: Lapethos / Cyprus. Stater, 500-470 or around 425 BC. From the collection of a Bavarian second-hand bookseller, Roma XIX (2020), No. 578. Very rare. Probably the best known specimen. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 6,000 euros

No. 4848: Cyrene / Cyrenaica. Tetradrachm, 480-435. Purchased in 1969 in France. Very rare. Probably one of the specimens of the best quality. Extremely fine. Estimate: 30,000 euros

The Collection of a “North German Friend of Ancient Coins”

The fact that the North German friend of ancient coins had a soft spot for Sicily, Southern Italy, and especially the city of Syracuse becomes evident when you look at the 81 coins from the collection that are on offer in catalog 376. Three quarters of the offered coins are from Sicily, most of them from the city of Syracuse. Moreover, connoisseurs can look forward to discovering several great rarities, for example, the gold hemistater that was minted by Pyrrhus during his alliance with Syracuse. But also those who love the constantly changing depictions of the nymph Arethusa on the city’s tetradrachms will find some particularly exquisite specimens in this collection.

No. 4278: Kroton / Bruttium. Stater, 400-325. From the Suter Collection, MMAG auction 89 (2000), No. 20. Very rare. About extremely fine. Estimate: 3,000 euros

No. 4313: Kamarina / Sicily. Didrachm, 415-405. From the Jameson Collection, No. 527. Very rare. Very fine. Estimate: 6,000 euros

No. 4316: Katane / Sicily. Tetradrachm, around 430-425. From Ars Classica auction I (1922), No. 413. Rare. About extremely fine. Estimate: 10,000 euros

No. 4351: Syracuse / Sicily. Tetradrachm, 510-500. From Lanz auction 34 (1985), No. 83. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 20,000 euros

No. 4387: Syracuse / Sicily. Pyrrhus, 278-276. Hemistater. From Roma auction (2013), No. 162. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 40,000 euros

Roman Coins

Do you collect precious aurei and solidi, sestercii of the finest quality, cistophori, or medallions? Auction 376 offers a wealth of material to expand your collection. The time frame ranges from early Republican heavy coins to the issues of the migration period. There are coins of the Republic, the Roman Empire, and the Roman provinces. However, there is one thing that unites the offer: the variety of material provides everyone with an interesting piece within their budget.

No. 4884: Roman Republic. P. Clodius Turrinus. Aureus, 42. Rare. Very fine. Estimate: 30,000 euros

No. 4935: Galba, 68-69. Aureus. From Lanz auction 26 (1983), No. 498. Extremely rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 60,000 euros

No. 5000: Alexandria. Antoninus Pius. Drachm, year 10 (= 146/7). Rv. Heracles captures Cerberus from the underworld. Very rare. Very fine. Estimate: 3,000 euros

No. 5029: Septimius Severus, 193-211. Aureus, 194. From M. Aubery auction, Sotheby auction (1969), No. 33. Very rare. Extremely fine +. Estimate: 35,000 euros

No. 5062: Licinius I, 308-324. Aureus, 321/2, Nicomedia. Purchased in 1996 from Harlan J. Berk, Chicago. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 35,000 euros

No. 5063: Constantine I 306-337. Medallion of 1 1/2 solidi, 324, Nicomedia. From NAC auction 92 (2016), No. 689. Extremely rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 50,000 euros

No. 5084: Valens, 364-378. Medallion of 4 1/2 solidi, Trier. Purchased on 18 December 1947 at the Ratto company for 448,500 francs. Extremely rare. About extremely fine / Very fine +. Estimate: 200,000 euros

No. 5119: Migration period. Gold quinarius, probably 3rd century A.D. From Leu auction 4 (2019), No. 823. Estimate: 12,500 euros

Auction 377 / e-Live Premium 378: The Salton Collection Part 4: Roman and Byzantine Coins

1,940 lots with Roman and Byzantine coins from the Salton Collection will be sold on 20 and 21 October 2022. They once belonged to Mark and Lottie Salton. There is a very special story behind these issues that cannot be told too often.

Mark Salton, née Max Schlessinger, was born into an old German coin dealer dynasty: his father Felix Schlessinger was one of the most renowned German coin dealers when the Nazis drove him out of his country. Felix Schlessinger was the second cousin of Leo Hamburger, who founded the most important German coin shop in Frankfurt am Main in the 19th century.

At this point, we would like to draw your attention to the brochure we published, in which Ursula Kampmann recreated the fate of the Hamburger / Schlessinger coin dealer dynasty. Her findings are based on vivid descriptions of the Hamburger and Schlessinger family members and reveal many details of the day-to-day business of a 19th-century coin shop. You can download the brochure here or order a print version from our customer services.

We also produced a film about the family’s history:

Mark and Lottie Salton were among the people who were expelled fromdue to their Jewish faith, whose families suffered persecution, even death at the hands of German officials. Mark and Lottie Salton lost all their possessions to the Nazi regime and had to start all over in the. Nevertheless, they decided to give their coin collection to a German and a US auction house to sell it. The proceeds will benefit three non-profit organizations that work to document and publish the history of Jewish persecutions to fight discrimination against Jews.

Following Künker’s highly successful auction of European coins from the Salton Collection in the spring, Roman and Byzantine coins will now be on offer as the fourth part of the collection. The collection’s design is typical for the 20th century and it was built up starting in the 1950. At the time, a coin’s quality wasn’t as important as it is today. Collectors rather focused on rarity, style, motifs and perfectly centered pieces, paying less attention to whether it was the best-preserved specimen out there. Therefore, the material is very mixed. There are FDC coins but also very fine items.

Künker takes today’s market habits into account by splitting the material into an on-site public auction, which will be held on Thursday, October 20, and an e-Live Premium Auction, taking place on the following day starting at 3 p.m. in the digital space. Both auction parts – Auction 377 and e-Live Premium Auction 378 – are published in one auction catalog.

No. 5521: Roman Republic. C. Numitorius. Denarius, 133 BC. Very rare. Very fine. Estimate: 2,500 euros

No. 5621: Roman Republic. C. Iulius Caesar. Denarius, 41 posthumous, 41 BC. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 3,000 euros

No. 5657: Roman Republic. Octavian / C. Iulius Caesar. Dupondius, 38 BC, Italian mint. About extremely fine. Estimate: 1,250 euros

No. 5721: Claudius, 41-54. Cistophorus, 51, Ephesus. Rare. About extremely fine. Estimate: 2,000 euros

No. 5752: Vespasianus, 69-79. Aureus, 69/70. Very rare. About extremely fine. Estimate: 10,000 euros

No. 5830: Hadrian, 117-138. Aureus, 124/5. From the Ryan Collection, Glendining auction (1951), No. 1761. Very rare. About extremely fine. Estimate: 10,000 euros

No. 5885: Lucius Verus, 161-169. Aureus, 163/4. From the Lambros Collection, Hirsch auction XXIX (1910), No. 1105. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 12,500 euros

No. 5892: Commodus, 177-192. Aureus, 178. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 12,500 euros

No. 5902: Pertinax, 193. Sestertius. Very rare. Fields slightly smoothed, otherwise extremely fine. Estimate: 10,000 euros

No. 5916: Septimius Severus, 193-211. Aureus, 202-210. Very rare. About extremely fine. Estimate: 12,500 euros

No. 5953: Diva Iulia Domna. Denarius, 218. Very rare. Very fine / About extremely fine. Estimate: 750 euros

No. 5967: Maximinus Thrax I, 235-238. Quinarius, 236/7. From Cahn auction 35 (1913), No. 493. Very rare. Extremely fine / About extremely fine. Estimate: 2,500 euros

No. 6898: Burgundy. Sigismund, 516-524. Solidus on behalf of Iustinus I, after 518. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 10,000 euros

