Big Sky Collection of Montana Tokens Part 2 Featured in August Collectors Choice Online Auction

By Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……

The Big Sky Collection is an outstanding and comprehensive cabinet comprising thousands of trade tokens and related items from Montana and Montana Territory. This collection was assembled by a dedicated enthusiast over decades, and many of these tokens may not be available again for a long time. The collection includes great rarities, common varieties, and numerous unlisted tokens. This Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale provides an opportunity that is unparalleled. The Big Sky Collection Part 2 is now available for online bidding as part of our August 2020 Collectors Choice Online Auction.

Featured Highlights

Lot 93005

Blackfoot. THE NEW / COMMERCIAL /

HOTEL / BLACKFOOT // GOOD FOR /

5¢ / IN TRADE. 21 mm. Brass. Rubick

(2020) Unlisted. Extremely Fine.

Lot 93007

Electric. MONTANA COAL AND COKE /

TRADING / CO. // GOOD FOR / 12 1/2¢ /

AT THE BAR. 28 mm. Brass. Rubick (2020)

Unlisted. Extremely Fine.

Lot 93009

Grantsdale. GOOD FOR / 5¢ /

IN TRADE / SQUIRES // THE

BRUNSWICK-BALKE / COLLANDER /

COMPY / (pool table) / CHECK 24 mm.

Brass. Very Fine.

Lot 93012

Harlem. L. MINUGH / HARLEM /

MONT. // GOOD FOR / 50¢ / IN /

MERCHANDISE. 38.5 mm.

Brass. Rubick (2020) EV-7.

About Uncirculated.

Lot 93016

Helena. BLACK EAGLE SALOON /

129 / SO. MAIN / STR. / HELENA /

MONT. // GOOD FOR / 12 1/2¢ /

IN TRADE. 21 mm. Brass. Rubick

(2020) EV-7. Extremely Fine.

Lot 93017

Helena. THE HELENA HOTEL CO.

HELENA, MONTANA / (Liberty Head

pictorial) // GOOD FOR / 12 1/2 /

THE HELENA / BAR / L. A. WALKER

MGR. 30 mm. Aluminum. Rubick

(2020) EV-8. Fine.

Lot 93065

Red Lodge. F. (eagle) Y. / NEST //

GOOD FOR / 5¢ / TRADE /

RED LODGE, MONT. 21.5 mm.

Brass. Rubick (2020) EV-7. Very Fine.

Lot 93091

Twin Bridges. GOOD FOR / 1 /

G. E. / PITCHER / DRINK // THE /

BRUNSWICK / BALKE / COLLENDER

CO / (Pool table). 24.5 mm. White Metal.

Rubick (2020) Unlisted. Very Fine,

attempted puncture near rim.

Lot 93092

Victor. HEADQUARTERS / A L M /

PROP. / SALOON // GOOD FOR /

12 1/2¢ / IN TRADE. 21 mm. Brass.

Rubick (2020) EV-7. Extremely Fine.

Lot 93094

Virginia City. FRANK McKEEN /

VIRGINIA CITY, / MONT. //

GOOD FOR / 12 1/2¢ / IN TRADE.

21 mm. Brass. Rubick (2020)

EV-8. Very Fine.

Lot 93103

Whitehall. YELLOWSTONE / BILLIARD /

HALL / E. G. MOLTHEN / WHITEHALL /

MONT. // GOOD FOR / ¢25¢ / IN TRADE.

29 mm. Aluminum. Rubick (2020) EV-8.

Very Fine, but damaged from burial,

especially on the reverse.

* * *

Contact Stack’s Bowers for more information at: 800.458.4646 West Coast Office; 800.566.2580 East Coast Office; info@stacksbowers.com