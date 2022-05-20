Boulder City Collection of Classic US Cents in Heritage Showcase Auction

Heritage Auctions is proud to present, in a current Showcase sale, the Boulder City Collection. Built around an outstanding set of Flying Eagle and Indian Cents, including both circulation strikes and proofs as well as a number of collectible varieties, this collection also boasts a wide variety of other outstanding coinage, highlighted by a 1895 Morgan dollar graded Proof 66 Deep Cameo. PCGS Registry participants take note: all but three coins have been graded by PCGS. This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com.

It is astounding that even with a mintage in excess of 108 million coins the late-date 1907 Indian Head cent issue could prove so challenging in Superb Gem condition with full Red color. Nevertheless, there are only seven of these coins at PCGS plus one more at NGC – and one of them, certified by CAC, is available in this auction. None are numerically finer. Highlights of this coin include gorgeous copper and orange color with subtle hints of gold and pale blue-green. The ribbon diamonds are strong, while a touch of incompleteness occurs on the feather tips.

Among the many other highlights of this collection are:

The live session for this auction is scheduled for Monday, May 23 at 6 PM CT. Get your bids in now at Coins.HA.com.

