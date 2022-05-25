In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of April, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins on average in live auctions in Costa Mesa, California, and Schaumburg, Illinois. Here are 10 examples, selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1921 Peace Dollar in MS-66

On April 5, in consecutive lots, Stack’s Bowers auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-66 1921 Peace dollars. The CAC-approved coin realized $24,000 USD and the coin without a CAC sticker realized $9,600.

2. 1897 Quarter Eagle $2.50 Gold Coin in MS-65

On April 5, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-65 1897 $2.5 gold coin for $1,680. On February 2, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1897 $2.5 coin without a CAC sticker for $1,170.

3. 1846-C Half Eagle $5 Gold Coin in XF-45

On April 6, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1846 Charlotte Mint $5 gold coin for $12,000. Less than a month earlier, on March 13, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-graded XF-45 1846-C $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $6,050.

4. 1847 Half Eagle in MS-62

On April 6, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-62 grade 1847 $5 gold coin for $4,320. On October 20, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-62 1847 $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,520. Although market levels for these increased between October 2021 and April 2022, this increase would only account for a small portion of the difference between $4,320 and $2,520.

5. 1883-CC Morgan Dollar in MS-66 DMPL

On April 10, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-66 1883-CC Morgan silver dollar with a ‘Deep Mirror Proof like’ (DMPL) designation for $11,001.10. Just seconds later, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-66-DMPL 1883-CC Morgan dollar without a CAC sticker for $6,493.50.

6. 1925-D Buffalo Nickel in MS-65

On April 24, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1925-D Buffalo nickel, CAC-approved at the MS-65 level, for $7,706.60. On January 23, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1925-D Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $3,993.75

7. 1922-S Peace Dollar in MS-65+

On April 24, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1922-S Peace dollar, CAC-approved at the MS-65 level, for $8,311.11. On March 13, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1922-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $4,162.50.

8. 1817 Half Dollar in AU-50

On April 27, a CAC-approved AU-50 1817 half dollar sold on eBay for $1,081. On December 20, 2021, Heritage sold three PCGS-graded AU-50 1817 half dollars–none of which had a CAC sticker–for $840, $870, and $900, respectively.

9. 1878 Nickel in PF-65

On April 28, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-certified Proof-65 (sixty-five) 1878 nickel for $1,351.25. On March 21, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-66 (sixty-six) 1878 nickel without a CAC sticker for $1,320. An NGC-certified 65-grade coin with a CAC sticker brought more than a PCGS-certified 66-grade 1878 nickel that was not CAC approved.

10. 1837 No Stars, Large Date Dime in MS-66

On April 28, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-66 grade 1837 ‘No Stars, Large Date’ dime for $15,275. On August 18, 2021, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66+ 1837 ‘No Stars, Large Date’ dime without a CAC sticker, for $13,200. Note that a PCGS-graded MS-66 coin with a CAC sticker brought more than a PCGS-graded MS-66+ (sixty-six-plus) 1837 ‘No Stars, Large Date’ dime without a CAC sticker.

