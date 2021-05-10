Choice About New 1901 $10 Bison in May CCO Currency Auction

By Brad Ciociola – Currency Specialist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



The upcoming May 2021 United States Currency Collectors Choice Auction from Stack’s Bowers Galleries features a nearly uncirculated Fr.121m 1901 $10 Legal Tender Note. Graded Choice About New 58 by PCGS Currency, the note features an imposing American bison at center lending to this type’s popular Bison Note nickname. Adding to the appeal of these notes are images of western explorers Lewis and Clark, who appear at left and right respectively on the face of the note.

This catalog number features the Elliott-White signature combination, although it displays an Elliott-Burke back plate number making it a mule note as well. Bright paper, bold red overprints and light handling makes it a wonderful example of this all-time favorite design type. The note carries an estimate of $2,500-$3,500. The entire May United States coins and paper money Collectors Choice Online Auction is posted online at StacksBowers.com. The live bidding portion of the May CCO auction will be conducted on May 19.

The May World Paper Money Collectors Choice Online Sale

By Aris Maragoudakis – Director of World Currency, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



One of the positive aspects of the past year has been the growth of online auctions. Collectors and dealers alike have adjusted to and embraced the idea of purchasing a note that they have only seen via images, specifically third-party graded material. While this began out of necessity, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has been up to the challenge, using sophisticated imaging practices to ensure banknotes are captured in their true state and that honest, high-resolution images are presented to clients. This has yielded an influx of submissions for our Collectors Choice Online sales held every couple of months. Dealers have utilized these auctions to move inventory in a world without shows, while collectors have been able to add to their collections without having to travel or even leave their homes. At the end of the day, this business is still a hobby, fueled by both passion and relationships, so while trade shows and bourse floors will always be there for us to connect, it’s a blessing that these more modern approaches to buying and selling have been so widely accepted.

This brings us to the May Collectors Choice Online Sale for World Paper Money that is currently listed here. With just under 1,000 lots, there is something for everyone.

There are quite a few banknotes from the Bahamas including a 1974 (ND 1992) 100 Dollar Queen Elizabeth II in a gem PMG 65 EPQ holder that would pair nicely with the 1996 100 Dollar Queen Elizabeth II note with the same grade.

A strong representation of the British Commonwealth is highlighted by some beautiful mid-century pieces, like a lot of five 1966 10 Shillings from Bermuda in PMG 66EPQ, and a 1951 British Honduras 10 Dollar in lot 70097.

Other highlights for this sale include a striking 1,000 Rials specimen, Pick 38As from Iran in a PCGS Currency Gem New 66 PPQ holder, a stunning ½ Sovereign from the Commonwealth of Australia in a PMG EF 40, and a large-format French Indo-China 1919 100 Piastres in Very Fine condition.

* * *

To consign your U.S. paper money to future sales, contact a consignment specialist at 800-458-4646 or visit the website. For more information on viewing lots or for assistance in registering to bid, please email Info@stacksbowers.com.

