Stack’s Bowers Galleries August auction will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Bellagio Hotel starting on August 5 and continuing through the 12th.

The coins and paper money lots we discuss in this stream will appear in the U.S. Currency Section starting on August 5, and in the Rarities Night portion, held on August 6.

Be sure to make note of the auction start times if you plan to bid on any of the items discussed in this video. You can also check out the entire auction offerings online. Stack’s Bowers provides PDF catalogues of each major section and their easy-to-navigate auction platform is open now for bidding. As we publish this video, there is still time to register to bid.

A major section of Stack’s Bowers auction is the ESM Collection of Large Cents, put together of several years by collector Peter Miller of Illinois. The ESM Collection has won a number of PCGS Set Registry Awards over the years and is one of the finest collections of cents assembled in recent years, with several ultra rarities among the collection’s many standouts.

Also covered in this video, rare 19th-century gold issues, two important silver dollars, and two notable currency notes.

This video is possible due to the generous support of Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC). To learn more about NGC’s products and services and to learn how to submit your coins or paper money, visit www.ngccoin.com.