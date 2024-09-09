Five Dramatic Paper Money Errors You Can Find in Circulation

By CoinWeek IQ ….



Printing and cutting paper money is a physical process susceptible to breakdowns and failures just like striking coins. And while quality control at both the United States Mint and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) is exceptional, it can never be perfect. So not only do paper money errors occur but error notes also escape into circulation despite the BEP’s best efforts.

Many paper money errors are dramatic; some are subtle. But all find favor with collectors who appreciate the unusual and uncommon. Below are five dramatic paper money errors that anyone can find in circulation.

Misalignment Error

When an entire sheet of individual bills is not properly seated in the printing press or somehow falls out of the correct position, the result can be a Misalignment Error. This is an off-center print of the note’s design, which means that part is cut off of the bill’s “canvas” and part of another bill is printed instead. In the example above, the left side of the design is missing while the left side of the neighboring bill in the sheet is printed on the right of the error note. Misalignment errors can be subtle, extreme, or anything in between. They can occur on the face or the back of the note, often only on one side.

Gutter Fold Error

Collectors are more likely to see a Gutter Fold Error than other kinds of paper money errors. It presents as a streak or streaks (multiple folds are rare) of blank paper, created when a random portion or portions of the paper are wrinkled or folded before it enters the press. The Gutter Fold Error is not quite as dramatic as the Printed Fold Error below.

Printed Fold Error

This error happens after one side of the note has been printed and the sheet is folded before a subsequent printing. Even though the shape of the bill might be the most noticeable defect, you can see the overprint of one side superimposed on the other.

Ink Error

An Ink Error or Ink Smear Error occurs when either the ink jet or the wiper malfunctions during the printing process. The ink jet would directly shoot too much ink on the bill, and a broken wiper would smear ink onto it. This differs from the various printing errors in that it is just a blob or streak of ink on the note.

Offset Printing Error

An Offset Printing Error results when the impression roller accidentally contacts the ink plate due to a lack of paper between them – the coinage equivalent might be a die clash. This creates an image of the printing plate on the roller that is then imparted to the next sheet. Usually, this is a mirror image of the opposite side.

* * *