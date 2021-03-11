Extraordinary New Jersey Coppers From the Donald G. Partrick Collection at Heritage

The Donald G. Partrick Collection of Extraordinary Colonial Coinage Featuring New Jersey Coppers promises to strike a chord with specialists across every colonial collecting interest. Divided into robust Signature and Internet sessions, the sale includes 510 total lots-nearly 200 magnificent pieces in the live Signature Session, complemented by over 300 impressive lots poised for enthusiastic competition in the Internet Only session. The sale will be held at Heritage Auctions in Dallas on March 17 and March 18, 2021.
New Jersey coppers headline the auction. Donald G. Partrick sought out examples from the pre-federal issues (Mark Newby’s St. Patrick farthings and halfpennies), as well as from the post-colonial coppers issued by Thomas Goadsby, Albion Cox, and Walter Mould as authorized by the New Jersey General Assembly. Many of the most desirable varieties are featured throughout the Signature and Internet sessions. Some of these exceptional coppers have not seen public offering for more than 40 years.
Numerous other colonials are included in the auction. An important group of 53 Indian Peace medals includes both American and Canadian examples. Coinage authorized by British royal patent includes American Plantation tokens, William Wood’s Hibernia issues, and Virginia halfpennies. Additionally, a large selection of French New World issues appears in both auction sessions.
Colonial speculative issues, tokens, and patterns are also represented: Nova Constellatio coppers, Immune Columbia pieces, Castorland medals, London and Carolina Elephant tokens, Voce Populi coins, and Confederatio pieces are sure to attract many bids. Washingtoniana and private post-colonial tokens add to the wide variety in the sale.
Below are some of the many highlights:
- (Circa 1663-1672) Small Size St. Patrick, the unique gold impression, AU Details NGC
- 1670-A French Colonies 15 Sols, extremely rare denomination from the Edict of February 19, 1670, VF30 NGC
- 1786 New York copper, NON VI VIRTUTE VICI, Small Head, Bridges New York and Washington issues, AU58 NGC
- 1786 Immunis Columbia copper, New Jersey Shield, Maris 3-c, Zabriskie and Norweb example, XF40 NGC
- (1786) New Jersey copper, Maris 4-c, Washington and Shield landmark rarity, VF25 NGC
- 1786 New Jersey copper, No Coulter, Maris 10-h, the finest known, MS60 Brown NGC
- 1786 New Jersey copper, Curved Plowbeam, Maris 24-i, finest of three known and the discovery coin, VF30 NGC
- 1787 New Jersey copper, WM Above Plow, Maris 62.5-r, W-5360, Unique, Fine 15 NGC
- (1800) Washington Funeral Medal in gold, GW inscribed on the Funeral Urn, AU Details NGC
As witnessed by the record-setting PARTRICK PLATINUM! offering during Heritage’s 2021 FUN event, the Donald G. Partrick coins continue to amaze and inspire strong bids. U.S. colonial enthusiasts and New Jersey copper specialists will be watching the sale closely and bidding energetically to acquire some of the most remarkable New Jersey coppers and other select colonial coins to be offered in recent memory.
Bid from the comfort and safety of your own home, anywhere in the world-by personal computer, tablet, or phone, as well as by mail and fax. The complete collection can be viewed online at HA.com/Partrick.