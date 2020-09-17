Gold Coins From Around the World Star in Künker Auction 340

Künker Gold Auction 340 by Künker GmbH ……

Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

Yes, gold is a very special material. It is the most ductile metal we know of. From a single gram of gold, a wire of two kilometers can be drawn. Humankind made use of this to gild all sorts of items with gold leaf, whether it be small angels in Baroque churches or the gilded Cadillac of Elvis Presley.

To this day, 197,575.7 tons of gold have been mined around the globe, 21.6% of which is in the possession of private investors. Do you want to be one of these investors? Does your heart beat faster when you see the warm shimmer of gold? In that case, you should keep in mind that gold is an ideal component of any investment portfolio and that gold coins are the crowning glory of every coin collection.

Investing in gold has never been more appealing than in our Auction 340, “A Numismatic Gold Treasure”. The sale is a perfect opportunity for combining collecting and investing activities. We offer both, single lots with rarities of outstanding quality and multiple lots containing pieces that can be found more often.

Enjoy!

Your Künker Team

Highlights of Gold Auction 340

Lot number 2590

Australia.

Victoria, 1837-1901.

Sovereign 1856, Sydney.

Rare. Almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 2,500 € euros

Lot number 2838

Great Britain.

Victoria, 1837-1901.

Sovereign pattern 1839, London.

Very rare. Extremely fine struck in proof quality.

Estimate: 2,000 € euros

USA.10 dollars 1865 S, San Francisco.One of the best known specimens.NGC MS61. Extremely fine +.Estimate: 15,000 € euros

Lot number 3229

USA.

20 dollars 1859 O, New Orleans.

One of the best known specimens.

NGC AU58. Almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 25,000 € euros

Lot number 3270

USA.

20 dollars 1881, Philadelphia.

Only 2,199 specimens minted. NGC AU58.

Extremely fine.

Estimate: 15,000 € euros

France.Napoleon I, 1804-1814,1815.20 francs 1814 CL, Genoa.Only 887 specimens minted. Very fine +.Estimate: 4,500 € euros

Lot number 2992

Russia.

Alexander III, 1881-1894.

10 roubles 1887, St. Petersburg.

Extremely fine.

Estimate: 7,500 € euros

Lot number 2550

Albania.

Zogu I, 1925-1928-1939.

100 francs 1927 R, Rome.

Extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,750 € euros

