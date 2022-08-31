Heritage Shattered ANA-Week Record With $85.7 Million in Sales of U.S., World & Ancient Coins

Mark beats previous record by nearly $17 million

The $85,749,443 USD in total sales by Heritage Auctions, an Official Auctioneer Partner of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) World’s Fair of Money, marked the largest combined sales ever by any auction house at an ANA-sanctioned auction.

Led by an exceedingly rare 1927-D Double Eagle MS66 PCGS, part of The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part IX, that soared to a record $4.44 million, Heritage accounted for $67,901,923 in sales at its US Coins Signature Auction August 22-28.

The world’s finest certified example of the Meiji gold Pattern 10 Yen Year 3 (1870) MS66 NGC sold for a record $564,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ World & Ancient Coins Platinum Session and Signature Auction to $17,847,520 August 25 and 27-28.

The previous record for combined sales by a single firm at ANA or ANA-adjacent events was $68,776,095, a standard set by Heritage’s Official ANA Auctions in 2021.

“These results are exceptionally gratifying,” Heritage Auctions Co-Chairman Jim Halperin said. “The results reflect the extraordinary trophy-caliber coins that our consignors entrusted to us and the fact that so many collectors view Heritage Auctions as the premier destination for elite coins.”

Future Heritage U.S. Coins Signature auctions will include the Historic Harry W. Bass Jr. Core Collection Part I US Coins Signature Auction on September 29 in Long Beach, California, and the Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction on October 6-10. The next World & Ancient Coins Signature Auction will be the World & Ancient Coins Platinum Session and Signature Auction, October 27-28.

