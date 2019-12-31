By Aris Maragoudakis – Director of World Currency Auctions, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



The Stack’s Bowers Galleries upcoming January 2020 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) Sale will feature a tremendously beautiful example of the most sought after banknote from South Viet-Nam (lot 30464).

Known as the “Holy Grail of South Viet Nam Banknotes”, this 1,000 Đong Specimen note has increased drastically in popularity over the years for multiple reasons. This treasure is at the top of many a serious collector’s list for its beauty, design, scarcity and interesting history. It is very challenging to obtain an example, especially in this beautiful uncirculated state.

This note was proposed to the government after the Thomas De La Rue Company was commissioned to create a piece that represented the essence of South Viet Nam. The Old Man was printed to signify dedication and longevity. He is staring at the temple, representing the religious sentiment of the region. On the reverse the aura presented by the stunning woman is equal to that of the Mona Lisa. The background displays a boat on a lake with a mountainous landscape symbolizing the beauty of the area.

Thomas De La Rue produced a few test creations and ultimately the proposed design on the 1,000 Đong note was chosen. Sadly, while this design was approved through the Proof and Specimen stages, it was never issued, most likely due to the war. Therefore, it is only available as a Proof, or a Specimen. The differences between a Proof and a Specimen example lie only with the native woman Watermark, GIAY MAU overprint on the back, and red specimen numbers that are seen on the Specimens.

We are very excited to offer this note as we seldom have the opportunity to present one in our auctions. With only a very small quantity of pieces known, it is certain that the lucky buyer will be thrilled with this coveted piece of world currency.

