Künker Auction 348: The Axel Tesmer Collection of Prussian Coins, Part I

Modesty, honesty, a sense of duty, self-discipline, punctuality, thriftiness, reliability, and conscientiousness: these are just some of the virtues that the Prussian state has propagated as “Prussian virtues” since Frederick William I. There were only a few states that developed a similarly detailed canon of civic virtues. It has shaped the German self-image to this day.

Why was it, of all things, the dynasty that ruled over the Margraviate of Brandenburg and Prussia to developed such ideas? To explain this, it might help to recall the history of the territory. The “sandbox of the Holy Roman Empire”, as the Margraviate of Brandenburg was called due to its sparse population, could not compete with the rich trade hubs of southern Germany. Thus, they needed something else to stand out.

Much of what characterizes Germany is rooted in its history. And the best way to explore it is through coins. Künker GmbH is pleased to be able to auction the first part of the Axel Tesmer Collection of issues of Brandenburg margraves and electors on 23 and 24 March 2021. It covers the beginnings in the 12th century to the time when Prussia was elevated to a kingdom in 1701. We can hardly imagine a history lesson that is more vibrant than browsing through this catalog.

Highlights from the Axel Tesmer Collection, Part I

Lot number 2016

Albert the Bear.

Bracteate, 1150-1170, Wegeleben, Ballenstedt or Aschersleben.

Extremely rare. Almost FDC.

Estimate: 5.000,00 euros

Lot number 2304

Joachim I with Albert.

Gold gulden n.d. (1508-1513), Berlin.

Extremely rare. Very fine to extremely fine.

Estimate: 20.000,00 euros

Lot number 2341

Joachim I.

Taler 1521, Frankfurt / Oder.

Extremely rare. Very fine +.

Estimate: 50.000,00 euros

Lot number 2459

John George.

Reichstaler 1580, Berlin.

Very rare. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 10.000,00 euros

Lot number 2478

Joachim Frederick.

Ducat 1605, Cöln.

Extremely rare. Very fine +.

Estimate: 10.000,00 euros

Lot number 2562

George William.

Broad quadruple reichstaler 1628, Königsberg.

Very fine to extremely fine.

Estimate: 40.000,00 euros

Lot number 2660

Frederick William, the Great Elector.

Reichstaler 1680, Halberstadt.

Very rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 20.000,00 euros

Lot number 2970

Frederick William, the Great Elector.

Taler 1667, Berlin.

Very rare. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 10.000,00 euros

Lot number 3000

Frederick III.

3 ducats 1688.

2nd known specimen. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 10.000,00 euros

Lot number 3086

Frederick III.

1/2 reichstaler 1692, Minden.

2nd known specimen. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 15.000,00 euros

