Künker eLive Premium Auction 360 by Künker GmbH ……



On February 1 and 2, 2022, Künker will hold its Auction 360 as an eLive Premium Auction. It contains German coins and medals of top quality – with estimates from the two- to the four-digit range.

Although a coin has to fetch a six-digit result to make headlines in the daily press these days, the following statement still holds true: you do not need a lot of money to take pleasure in collecting coins. Künker’s eLive Premium Auction 360 proves it. Estimates for highly interesting coins of perfect quality start at only 10 euros. Especially lovers of interesting fractional coins of the 18th and 19th centuries will find what they are looking for in this auction, even though there are obviously a lot of other treasures among the wide offer. It ranges from perfectly preserved coins from the Middle Ages to interesting talers and fractional pieces of the Holy Roman Empire to coins of the German Empire.

Medieval Coins from Europe

The auction starts with an interesting offer of medieval coins from Europe. The very first lot is extremely rare: a denarius by Pepin the Short, minted between 752 and 768 in Saint-Cirgues de Clermont-Ferrand. Via coins of Charlemagne, Edward the Confessor, and the Hohenstaufen emperor Frederick II, we move on to German bracteates with a focus on the area of Lake Constance, although iconic issues from Brandenburg, Halberstadt, or Quedlinburg may obviously not be omitted either.

No. 1001: Carolingians. Pepin the Short, 752-768. Denarius, Saint-Cirgues de Clermont-Ferrand. Extremely rare. Very fine +. Estimate: 5,000 euros

No. 1047: Brandenburg. Albert the Bear, 1134-1157. Bracteate. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 1,500 euros

No. 1086: Überlingen. Bracteate, 1230-1250. Rare. Extremely fine +. Estimate: 500 euros

European Coins and Medals

Some very few European coins and medals are on offer too. Particularly interesting are the talers of the Holy Roman Empire and of the Austrian princes, some of them with exceptional patinas.

No. 1100: Rudolf II. Double reichstaler 1604, Hall. Extremely fine. Estimate: 1,000 euros

German States

With lot No. 1146 we have already arrived at the section of the German States, the main focus of this collection. No matter which field you are interested in – you will find fascinating objects among the more than 700 lots. Geographic focal points were laid on Baden, Bavaria, Brandenburg-Prussia, Brunswick, Saxony, and cities in Southern Germany such as Augsburg, Nuremberg, and Regensburg.

Particularly interesting is the abundance of small change in silver and bronze, all of which were gathered by the collector in perfect quality. But there is also a rich and interesting offer for lovers of taler-sized pieces with many coins that were issued for special occasions.

Browsing through the catalog, you will see with how much love and care the collector chose the pieces. Each and every one stands out – either due to its rarity, its historical importance, or its beautiful patina. However, they have one thing in common: their perfect quality, showcasing the entire beauty of the engravings – even on the smallest coins.

The selection of pieces presented in this preview is subjective. However, we can say objectively: every coin in this collection will be a gain for the new collection of which it will become part.

No. 1158: Augsburg. Double reichstaler 1740. Very rare. About FDC. Estimate: 3,000 euros

No. 1383: Hannover. George V, 1851-1866. 1/6 taler 1859. About FDC. Estimate: 50 euros

No. 1407: Frankfurt. Kreuzer 1773. About FDC. Estimate: 20 euros

No. 1487: Königsegg-Rothenfels. Franz Hugo, 1737-1771, and his brothers. Reichstaler 1759. About FDC. Estimate: 4,000 euros

No. 1540: Nuremberg. Reichstaler 1711. Very rare. About FDC (proof-like). Estimate: 6,000 euros

No. 1603: Reuss-Schleiz. Ku-Pfennig 1847. About FDC. Estimate: 100 euros

No. 1688: Saxe-Saalfeld Johann Ernst VIII. Reichstaler 1727, Saalfeld. Very rare. About FDC. Estimate: 6,000 euros

No. 1743: Schleswig-Holstein. Lieutenancy, 1848-1851. Ku-Sechsling 1850, Altona. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 30 euros

No. 1800: Württemberg. Charles. Double reichstaler 1869. Beautiful patina. Proof. Estimate: 1,500 euros

No. 1843: Hamburg. 3 marks 1909. Proof. Estimate: 200 euros

To order a catalogue contact Künker, Nobbenburger Straße 4a, 49076 Osnabrück; phone: +49 541 962020, fax: +49 541 9620222; or via e-mail: [email protected]. You can access the auction catalogs online at www.kuenker.de. If you want to submit your bid from your computer at home, please remember to register for this service in good time.

