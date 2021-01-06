Legend Rare Coin Auctions and the Central States Numismatic Society have announced a new auction relationship beginning in 2021 for the CSNS Convention. Legend Auctions will be an official auctioneer of the CSNS Convention, bringing their 500-lot, boutique-style Regency Auctions to a new audience through the Central States Numismatic Society.

“We are thrilled and honored to become an official auction associate of the CSNS Convention,” said Laura Sperber, founder of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “Central States has been one of the premier conventions on the circuit for decades, and we could not be happier to be part of this show.”

“Some of the greatest coins in all of numismatics have been auctioned at the CSNS convention over the years. We are thrilled to add to that legacy with our carefully curated auctions, known for including only the finest US coins,” added Matthew Bell, CEO of Legend Auctions.

Anchoring the inaugural auction will be two sets from the famed Gerald Forsythe Collection. First is the Gerald Forsythe Proof $10 Indian Collection, the number-one all-time set on the PCGS Registry. Formerly the Far East Collection, the entire set contains world-class coins. The highlight of the set is the $10 1910 PCGS PR67+, the single-finest known example of this coin, which has never sold at auction.

Additionally, the auction will contain the Gerald Forsythe MS Walking Liberty Half Dollar Set. Also the number-one all-time PCGS Registry Set, every coin in this incredible collection is graded MS66 or better.

“The Gerald Forsythe Collections of Proof $10 Indians and MS Walking Liberty Half Dollars are among the finest collections ever assembled,” proclaimed Laura Sperber. “To be able to offer them at our first CSNS auction is extremely exciting for all of us at LRCA, and we could not be happier to be able to bring these coins to the collecting public.”

“I have known Laura Sperber for over 35 years as both a good friend and fellow dealer,” said Larry Shepherd, Convention General Manager of the Central States Numismatic Society. “I have admired her success in building Legend Numismatics and Legend Rare Coin Auctions into major forces in the U.S. rare coin market and am pleased to have them join us as part of the Central States family.”

“In addition, I had the pleasure of getting to know Gerald Forsythe many years ago, and recognize him as not only one of the most accomplished collectors of our generation but also as a wonderful gentleman. It’s only fitting that a great Midwestern collector’s coins be sold at a Central States Midwestern auction,” Shepherd added.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions will hold their CSNS auction on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the CSNS Convention in Schaumburg, Illinois. They are currently accepting consignments for this and all their 2021 Regency Auctions. Visit legendauctions.com for more information.

