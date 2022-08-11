August 22-28 event also features collections of James R. McGuigan, Christopher J. Salmon and Tom Bender

 

In their classic reference Encyclopedia of U.S. Gold Coins 1795-1933, Jeff Garrett and Ron Guth call the 1927-D Saint-Gaudens double eagle “a legendary rarity — the rarest regular-issue gold coin of any denomination of the 20th century.”

Add to that the provenance that comes with being a part of The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part IX, and it immediately is clear why a 1927-D Double Eagle MS66 PCGS will turn heads and open eyes when it crosses the block in Heritage Auctions’ US Coins Signature Auction August 22-28.

The rarity alone — it is one of just 13 known survivors from an original mintage of 180,000 pieces — makes it a must-have for the most serious of collectors.

“This is an extraordinary coin,” Heritage Auctions President Greg Rohan said. “Four are in international holdings, and two more have not been seen in decades. There are just seven examples, including the one offered here, that have been available to the collecting market, and of those, this is the third-finest known. This magnificent specimen immediately will become the centerpiece of the next collection in which it lands.”

The allure of the coin is only magnified by the fact that it comes from Simpson, whose collection has been ranked by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) as one of the best ever assembled.

Also from the Simpson Collection comes a 1920-S Double Eagle MS65 PCGS, a specimen so rare that just five others carry an equal or higher grade. The 1920-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle is one of the premier rarities of the series in high grade, the earliest of the classic rarities among the With Motto Saints. The 1920-S has been called the fifth-rarest collectible issue of the 53-coin series; in high grade, only the 1921 is more elusive. There are just three MS65-graded examples in current population data: two at PCGS and another at NGC.

In addition to the Simpson Collection, the auction also features exceptional collections, including the James R. McGuigan Half Cent Collection, the Christopher J. Salmon Collection of Massachusetts Silver, and the Bender Family Collection, Part I.

McGuigan Collection

Many of the 235 lots in this collection have been off the market for years, or even decades, and most — including circulation strikes, proofs, die states and errors — rank prominently in the Condition Census for their varieties.

Top lots in the auction from the McGuigan Collection include, but are not limited to:

Salmon Collection

The most complete collection of Massachusetts silver ever offered comes from Salmon, who revolutionized how to collect and organize silver coins from the Bay State. He explained the technology used to strike the early Massachusetts coins and developed an updated classification system that brings clarity to the series, allowing for more distinct and true numbering. Many of the coins among the 138 lots from the collection were previously owned by some of the icons of American numismatic collecting, and the rarity and quality of many are elite.

Highlights from the Salmon Collection include, but are not limited to:

Bender Family Collection Part I

One of the finest collections of U.S. coins, the Bender Family Collection includes the finest PCGS Registry Set of Carson City coinage, the finest complete certified $3 Gold Proofs ever assembled, an Indian Cents Basic Proof set that is ranked No. 2 all-time finest in the PCGS Set Registry and a Lincoln Basic Circulation Strike set that is ranked No. 3 current finest, and No. 5 all time.

Highlights include, but are not limited to:

More information on the 1927-D double eagle and all other lots in the auction can be found at HA.com/1348.

