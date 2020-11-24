Part One of the Larry H. Miller Collection was a much-anticipated highlight of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2020 Showcase Auction, held at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California.

Acquiring coins discretely and off the radar of the collecting community, the late Larry H. Miller assembled a world-class cabinet that spanned nearly the entire Guide Book of United States Coins. Part One, sold on November 12, encompassed the most emblematic issues of the late 19th and early 20th centuries and realized more than $9.05 million USD across 436 lots.

This presentation was highlighted by a world-class set of Morgan dollars that featured some of the very finest known of their issues. Among the top highlights was the incredible MS-67 DMPL (PCGS) CAC 1886-O that specialist Wayne Miller called “the most spectacular Morgan dollar known;” it sold for $780,000.

The famous MS-68 (PCGS) CAC 1884-S from the Miller Collection is the sole finest known and traces its provenance back to such acclaimed numismatists as David Hall, George Bodway, and Jack Lee. That astounding piece commanded a price of $750,000.

The MS-68 (PCGS) Jack Lee 1892-S dollar also ranks as the finest certified and was bid to $630,000.

The MS-69 (PCGS) CAC 1896-S offered virtual perfection and earned $720,000. This piece is ranked not only as the sole finest for the date but is also tied with the finest graded across the entire range of Morgan dollars.

Offered alongside these incredible condition rarities, were exceptional examples from the most famous dates of the series, including an 1889-CC dollar graded MS-65 PL (NGC) that brought $324,000. A Proof-67 Cameo (NGC) CAC 1895 dollar, a date often referred to as the “King of the Morgan Dollars”, sold for $132,000.

While this set represents just one of his many accomplishments within United States numismatics, Larry H. Miller will surely be remembered as one of the greatest collectors of the Morgan dollar series.

The minor denominations offered a tour through early 20th-century U.S. coinage, illustrating the emphasis on artistry that enhanced United States coinage following the presidency of Theodore Roosevelt. Among these were Lincoln cents, Buffalo nickels, Mercury dimes, Standing Liberty quarters, Walking Liberty half dollars, and classic commemorative issues, all of exceptional quality.

Highlights included an MS-65 (PCGS) 1918/7-D nickel that brought $216,000 and an MS-67 (NGC) 1918/7-S quarter that realized $102,000. A rare MS-65 (NGC) 1921-S half dollar was bid to $78,000, while an iconic 1916-D Mercury dime graded MS-65 FB (PCGS) CAC commanded a price of $44,400.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is honored to have been selected to present at auction the Larry H. Miller Collection, the proceeds from which will help facilitate the Miller family’s $50 million donation to Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi, Utah.

Part Two of this spectacular collection will cross the block in the firm’s December 2020 Showcase Auction. That offering will be highlighted by a magnificent type set of early United States coinage that includes the Gem Stickney-Eliasberg 1804 silver dollar, and an incredible suite of Mormon gold coinage comprising some of the finest known survivors. These are joined by impressive sets of Barber coinage across all denominations, including the Gem Eliasberg 1894-S dime.

