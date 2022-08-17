Mint State 1852 Humbert $10 Gold Coin Featured in Stack's Bowers August 2022 Showcase Auction

By Christopher Maisano – Numismatist, Stack’s Bower Galleries ……



Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to present a noteworthy conditionally rare example of the historic 1852 Humbert $10 in our August Global Showcase Auction. Lustrous and frosty, the surfaces of this Gold Rush coin display remnants of luster and the appearance is impressively smooth for the assigned grade. Lovely color blends iridescent reddish-rose toning with dominant deep honey-orange. This piece is boldly to sharply struck, with an uncommon amount of detail to the central obverse high point.

This historic Humerbt $10 was struck under the authority of the first appointed United States Assayer of Gold in California, Augustus Humbert, and his name is prominent on this and other early issues of the series. Later, the coins would be changed to reflect the broader authority of the U.S. Assay Office of Gold. Later still, the operations of the Assay Office would cease, and in their stead the United States branch mint at San Francisco would commence operations. These early Humbert issues represent the roots of what would become the San Francisco Mint.

This example displays detail and eye appeal stands out when compared to pioneer gold coinage as a whole. PCGS has only graded five other 1852 Humbert $10 gold coins as finer than this lovely MS-60. The quality of its technical grade and strike, as well as the prestigious Humbert name, will make this piece a major American highlight for bidders in next month’s auction.

