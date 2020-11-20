Nearly $20 Million in United States Coins and Paper Money Sold in Stack’s Bowers Nov. 2020 Auction

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2020 Showcase Auction was highlighted by several historic collections that were brought to market for the first time in decades. Hosted at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, the sale witnessed remarkably strong bidder participation through the firm’s award-winning website and mobile apps, an active phone bidding bank, and socially-distanced floor bidding in the auction room.

With over $19.9 million in overall prices realized for U.S. coins and paper money, the results confirm Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ status as a top resource for quality collectibles within these segments.

Bidding began on Tuesday, November 10 with the magnificent Larry Ness Collection of Indian Peace Medals.

Ness built one of the most complete collections of this series ever assembled, including a remarkable 36 silver originals awarded to Native Americans, an impressive selection of bronzes, and a representative set of French, Canadian, and, most notably, British medals. The silver medals were highlighted by the 1865 Andrew Johnson medal that brought $55,200 and an 1890 Benjamin Harrison medal that earned $48,000; both pieces were provenanced to the original recipients. A MS-67 BN (NGC) 1877 Rutherford Hayes medal claimed the top price among the bronze examples at $10,200, while a 1777 George III, Lion and Wolf medal took the highest bid among the British medals at $16,800.

Overall, more than $900,000 was realized by the Larry Ness Collection across 130 lots, emphasizing its place as one of the most significant cabinets of Indian Peace Medals ever formed.

Part 2 of the E Pluribus Unum Collection was among the most anticipated specialized offerings in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale, drawing momentum from the record-setting November 2019 auction of New Jersey coppers from this collection.

The nearly 500 pieces in Part 2 focused on a variety of 17th- and 18th-century types, along with over 200 Washington pieces. The top price, $66,000, was earned by the finest known 1786 Scholar’s Head Connecticut Copper graded AU-53 by PCGS. An incredible selection of Machin’s Mills halfpence was highlighted by the MS-63 BN (PCGS) 1787 Vlack 17-87A that sold for $21,600, which is also the sole finest graded for the type by PCGS.

The Washington pieces offered a tour through the most iconic issues of the series, including an MS-63 (PCGS) Funeral Medal in white metal that sold for $12,600, a magnificent SP-65 (PCGS) U.S. Mint Cabinet medal in silver that earned $9,000 and a historic MS-62 (PCGS) fire-gilt 1805 Eccleston Medal with secret marks that brought $7,500.

Winning bids for the November 2020 offerings from the E Pluribus Unum Collection totaled over $1.1 million, emphasizing remarkable market strength among these more specialized categories.

A world-class collection of Morgan dollars and 20th-century U.S. type coins from the Larry H. Miller Collection, Part One crossed the block on Thursday, November 12.

Acquiring coins discretely and off the radar of the collecting community, the late Larry H. Miller assembled a world-class cabinet that spans nearly the entire Guide Book. Many of the Morgan dollars represented the finest graded including an MS-67 DMPL (PCGS) CAC 1886-O that sold for $780,000, an MS-68 (PCGS) CAC 1884-S that brought $750,000, and an MS-69 (PCGS) CAC 1896-S that was bid to $720,000. The minor denominations in this offering were also of world-class quality as demonstrated by the MS-65 (PCGS) 1918/7-D nickel that brought $216,000 and an MS-67 (NGC) 1918/7-S quarter that earned $102,000.

The 436 lots in Part One of the Miller Collection brought more than $9.05 million. Part Two of this spectacular collection will cross the block in the firm’s December 2020 Showcase Auction.

Accompanying these historic single-owner cabinets were impressive offerings from the Naples Bay Collection and other important properties, with highlights presented in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Rarities Night session.

A stunning Proof-66 Deep Cameo (PCGS) 1896 Liberty Head double eagle brought the top price of the session at $210,000, followed by a significant MS-64 DPL (NGC) 1889-CC Morgan dollar that sold for $114,000.

Classic rarities from the Naples Bay Collection drew considerable excitement, highlighted by an AU-55 (PCGS) 1797 Small Eagle $10 that earned $102,000 and a VF-30 (PCGS) 1797 half dollar that was bid to $90,000. Numerous 20th-century rarities were also showcased, including an MS-65 (NGC) 1907 Wire Rim Indian $10 that garnered $66,000.

An impressive selection of U.S. currency was marked by significant rarities across Silver Certificates and Gold Certificates – as well as exciting Dual Denomination errors. Paper money highlights included a PCGS Currency About New 53 PPQ 1880 $50 Silver Certificate that brought $72,000 and a PCGS Banknote AU-55 1918 Atlanta $500 Federal Reserve Note that earned $50,400.

With over $19.9 million in prices realized for the Stack's Bowers Galleries November 2020 Showcase Auction, the firm's ability to connect a global clientele with historic rarities is more apparent than ever. Stack's Bowers Galleries is now looking ahead to its December 2020 Showcase Auction, featuring Part Two of the Larry H. Miller Collection and additional selections from the Naples Bay Collection.