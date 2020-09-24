Nearly Uncirculated 1928 $50 Gold Certificate Star Note in Stack’s Bowers Nov. Auction

By Brad Ciociola – Currency Specialist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



A pleasing Fr.2404* 1920 $50 Gold Certificate Star Note graded About Uncirculated 55 EPQ will be offered in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries November currency auction. Just around 40 examples of this rare small size replacement type are recorded in the census.

The offered example displays bright paper and broad margins. The golden-colored overprint is vibrant and exceptionally well printed. The engraved design elements are all darkly inked and vividly detailed as well. The note appears to have avoided any actual circulation; some light corner handling appears to account for the technical grade.

This note will carry a pre-auction estimate of $20,000-$30,000 USD.

Outstanding Gem 1928 $1,000 Richmond FRN Featured in the Stack’s Bowers November 2020 Auction

A fantastic high-end Fr.2211-E 1928 Dark Green Seal $1,000 Federal Reserve Note from the Richmond district will be featured in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ upcoming November U.S. Currency Auction. The note is graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ by PMG and is one of just three examples to achieve that grade from the service. Just a single example is graded finer at 66 EPQ.

All Series of 1928 $1,000 FRNs are considered scarce and high-grade examples such as this are rare. Collector interest in these high-grade, small size rarities has increased dramatically in recent years. The note offered in our November sale displays generous margins, vividly printed inks, and pronounced overprint embossing. It carries a pre-auction estimate of $15,000-$25,000.

* * *

