NGC-Certified English Gold Coin Realizes Over $300,000 in Spink Sale

A rare English gold coin struck during the reign of Queen Anne and certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) realized over $300,000 – more than double its pre-auction estimate – in a Spink sale on September 15, 2020. A host of other NGC-graded coins also raced past their pre-auction estimates in the Stratos Sale of Spectacular English Gold Coins, organized by the prestigious London-based auction house.

The Spink sale featured over 250 lots, and nearly every coin was NGC-certified.

They were led by an England 1705 Five Guineas graded NGC MS 62+ PL that realized £264,000 (about $340,000 USD). The coin, among the most prized in English numismatics, dates from the 1702-1714 reign of Queen Anne, just before England’s union with Scotland that created the United Kingdom. It had a pre-auction estimate of £100,000 to £120,000 (about $129,000 to $155,000 USD).

Meanwhile, two more coins of the same denomination, an England 1678/7 Five Guineas graded NGC AU 58+ and a Great Britain 1738 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 62, each realized £108,000 (about $139,000 USD), several times their pre-auction estimates. Both coins are unsurpassed in the NGC Census and pedigreed to the Chalaza Collection.

“Spink is proud to have had the opportunity with this sale to offer phenomenal selections from several superb collections,” said Spink Senior Coin Specialist Greg Edmund. “I have no doubt that NGC’s expertise and accuracy in certifying rare British coins helped give bidders greater confidence.”

“British rarities like these have seen incredible demand from collectors,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer. “The impressive results from this sale illustrate the importance and value of NGC certification.”

The sale also included these other NGC-certified highlights, all of which at least doubled their pre-auction estimates:

A Great Britain 1741 Five Guineas graded NGC MS 62 that realized £96,000 (about $124,000 USD)

A Great Britain 1826 Five Pounds is graded NGC PF 61 that realized £90,000 (about $116,000 USD)

A Great Britain 1748 Five Guineas graded NGC MS 61 that realized £78,000 (about $101,000 USD)

A Great Britain 1713 Five Guineas graded NGC AU 55 that realized £72,000 (about $93,000 USD)

A Great Britain 1820 Pattern Two Pounds graded NGC PF 62 Ultra Cameo that realized £69,600 (about $90,000 USD)

An England 1684 Five Guineas graded NGC AU 58 that realized £69,600 (about $90,000 USD)

An England 1686 Five Guineas graded NGC AU 55 that realized £66,000 (about $85,000 USD)

An England 1687 Elephant and Castle Five Guineas graded NGC AU 55 that realized £60,000 (about $77,000 USD)

Prices realized include buyer’s premium. All estimates are provided by the auction house.

