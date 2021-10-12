Nude Medals, German Coins Highlight Künker eLive Premium Auctions 355-356

By Künker GmbH ……



German Coins and Medals from a South German Private Collection

478 lots of mostly German coins of the 19th and 20th centuries of outstanding quality – that is the offer of Künker’s eLive Premium Auction 355 taking place on October 12, 2021 starting at 6 p.m Central European Time.

If you are interested in German coins from the 19th and 20th centuries, you should block the evening of October 12, 2021, in your calendar.

Künker will start at 6 p.m. to auction off 478 lots from a South German private collection. The carefully assembled collection consists of two parts. The first part of about 300 lots focuses on coins minted before the Unification of Germany in 1871. Most of the coins are from Southern Germany. The main focus is on Bavaria with more than 100 lots, including a series of partly exceptionally well-preserved single and double “geschichtstaler” (commemorative coins). Further lots come from Frankfurt and Württemberg. At this point, we also want to mention all the high-quality coins of smaller denominations, some of which are very difficult to find in such exceptional condition.

The second part of the collection consists of German coins minted after the Unification of the Empire in 1871. Of the 175 pieces, about a third each was minted in the German Empire, the Weimar Republic, and the Federal Republic. In addition, there are patterns and coins of the German Colonies. Most pieces are extremely fine.

No. 7050: Bavaria. Ludwig I, 1825-1848. Taler 1826. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 500 euros

No. 7138: Frankfurt / City. Taler 1796. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 400 euros

No. 7271: Württemberg. William I, 1816-1864. 20 kreuzers 1823. About FDC. Estimate: 400 euros

No. 7336: German Empire. Saxony. Albert, 1873-1902. 2 marks 1888. Extremely fine. Estimate: 600 euros

No. 7430: FRG. 5 DM 1958, J. Rare in this quality. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 500 euros.

No. 7445: German Empire. German New Guinea. 2 New Guinean marks 1894, A. Extremely fine. Estimate: 400 euros

No. 7463: FRG. Pattern of 5 pfennigs 1950, J. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 500 euros

Nudity and Eros in Numismatics: The W. Risse Collection

In its eLive Premium Auction 356, Künker is offering the W. Risse Collection with medals entitled “Nuditas in nummis – Nude and Eros in Numismatics”. The pieces cover the time span from the Renaissance to modern times.

The material offered by auction house Künker on 13 October in its eLive Premium Auction 356 is truly special. The W. Risse Collection on sale has an extraordinary topic: Nuditas in nummis – nudity in numismatics. A similarly extensive collection focusing on this topic has never been sold.

Mr. Risse himself explains in the auction catalog why this focus is so fascinating. The image and reputation of objects that depict nudity have repeatedly changed throughout history. Is a nude, the depiction of a naked human being “as created by god” natural, beautiful, and thus an integral part of art – or is this nudity obscene, even pornographic or sexist? A stroll through this collection is a journey through time in terms of cultural history and moral history from the Renaissance to the modern age. One can learn a lot about this subject by studying the catalog – not only from the pieces in the collection that are for sale but also thanks to the well-founded and interesting articles and commentaries written by Professor Dr. Johannes Nollé and Mr. Risse.

The 582 lots of the auction contain medals and plaquettes of the finest quality both regarding their condition and the artwork. The material is structured according to iconographic contexts such as “Traditions of Antiquity”, “Biblical and Christian Traditions”, and “Love and Sexuality”. To ensure that every interested collector finds exactly what they are looking for, the catalog has several extensive indexes.

It is a historical fact that most nude artworks depict women. Therefore, the medals of the collection also mainly depict female nudes. The artists were inspired by ancient models. Particularly fine examples include Amphitrite riding a dolphin, Amphitrite resting on a beach with a Greek quotation from Aeschylus’ Prometheus Bound, and several depictions of Leda with the swan.

A particularly extensive and high-quality group within the auction consists of plaquettes and medals by French artists created between 1870 and 1940. Common topics in this group are the ancient novel figure Chloë, who inspired Karl Lagerfeld to create his famous perfume; the charming depiction of a tree nymph watching a bird’s nest; depictions of Diana, the goddess of the hunt; of male and female fauns; flora; spring nymphs; Eve in Paradise; personifications of summer; gardening; viticulture; as well as personifications of abstract concepts such as inspiration and compassion. These medals with their nudes that are often set in nature are impressive from the artistic point of view, especially since they are of extremely fine quality.

They were created by some of the most renowned artists of the Art Deco period – and considering that they have surprisingly low starting prices.

By the way: The name of this epoch is derived from the style-defining Exposition internationale des arts decoratifs et industriels modernes, which took place in Paris in 1925.

The official medal commemorating this important exhibition features a naked Venus – and can of course be found among the lots. It is the cover piece of this auction.

No. 8007: Silver-plated bronze medal 1902, by Jules Desbois. The naked Amphitrite, daughter of Nereus, is carried across the sea by a dolphin // The naked torso of a woman with a wreath of flowers on her head protrudes from a vortex of concentric circles. Extremely fine. Estimate: 100 euros

No. 8029: One-sided, octagonal bronze plaquette n.d., by Anton Rudolf Weinberger. Artist’s plaquette “Diana”. Naked Diana sitting on a horse that trots to the left, on her head a crescent moon, she holds a bow in the left hand. Extremely fine to mint state. Estimate: 100 euros

No. 8046: Two-sided bronze plaquette n.d. (1905), by Marie Alexandre Lucien Coudray. Artist’s plaquette “Flore”. Naked women with long falling hair in front view under a tall rose bush with flowers, buds and rose hips; she smells a rose flower // Various flowers including roses, morning glory and marguerites. Extremely fine. Estimate: 100 euros

No. 8060: Silver medal n.d. (1786), by Daniel Friedrich Loos. Head-and-shoulder portrait of Duchess Louise Augusta with hairband to the left // Three Charites lay arrangements of roses on a round altar. Extremely fine. Estimate: 175 euros

No. 8078: Bronze cast medal 1562, unsigned, commemorating Tommaso Rangone becoming a knight of Saint Mark. Bust to the right // Zeus as an eagle brings the Hercules boy to sleeping Hera and lays him on her breast. Since Heracles suckled so impetuously, Hera woke up and hurled the baby away. As a result, milk splashed across the sky, creating the Milky Way. Very fine. Estimate: 150 euros

No. 8151: Octagonal bronze plaquette 1925, by Pierre Turin. Commemorating the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts. Venus sitting on the clouds scatters roses down to earth from a richly filled basket // Cartouche with inscription over a bouquet of flowers. Extremely fine. Estimate: 100 euros

No. 8420: Bronze medal n.d. (1908), by Marie Alexandre Lucien Coudray. Artist’s medal “La Danseuse”. Dancing naked girl twirling a veil around her // Landscape by a lake with a pollard willow and a larger tree under which four nymphs are dancing, on the lake with yellow water lilies a swan prepares to dip its head into the water. Extremely fine. Estimate: 100 euros.

No. 8485: Two-sided silver cast medal 1900, by August Vogel. Commemorating 200 years Royal Sciences in Berlin. The unveiled, naked Veritas sits with a mirror in her hand in the center of a fountain, water flows out of a fountain face. To her right and left sit 2 dressed personifications, one of them can be identified as Mathematics due to a geometric body, the other as Fama due to a trombone. // Winged altar, below a representation of ocean waves, above it an eagle preparing to ascend to the stars. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 300 euros

