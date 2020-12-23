Over $17.8 Million in U.S. Coins Sold in Stack’s Bowers Dec. 2020 Showcase Auction

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries December Showcase Auction marked a magnificent conclusion to the firm’s 2020 auction season. The firm has now auctioned eight of the top 10 highest-priced United States coins sold in 2020, including three lots that exceeded $1 million USD in December. Hosted at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, the sale witnessed remarkably strong bidder participation through the firm’s award-winning website and mobile apps, an active phone bidding bank, and socially-distanced floor bidding in the auction room.

With over $17.8 million in overall prices realized, the results confirm Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ status as a top resource in the United States numismatic market.

The Larry H. Miller Collection, Part Two was a major highlight of the December sale, offering some of the greatest rarities in U.S. numismatics, including incredible sets of early silver dollars, Barber coinage, and Mormon gold. The top price among the Miller coins was earned by the Proof-65 (PCGS) 1804 Class I Original Draped Bust dollar that sold for $3,360,000, a new record for this grade level. This coin is among the finest of eight known survivors and was acquired directly from the U.S. Mint in 1843 by collector Matthew Stickney.

The incredible Proof-65 (NGC) CAC 1894-S Barber dime garnered the second-highest price of the night at $1,440,000, also a new record for the grade. Another record was set by the MS-65 (NGC) 1834 Capped Head $5 that brought $198,000, breaking the all-time record for the issue set by the very same piece in the firm’s October 2005 sale.

The magnificent suite of Mormon gold in the sale attracted considerable notice as one of the finest sets ever assembled. The highlight among the Mormon pieces was the 1849 $10 graded AU-53 (PCGS) CAC, which set a new all-time record for the issue at $840,000. Part Two of the Larry H. Miller Collection realized over $14.5 million in the December sale, bringing the total prices realized for the collection to more than $23.5 million.

Session Two of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries December sale highlighted rarities from several important cabinets including the Naples Bay Collection. A stunning MS-67 (PCGS) 1866 With Motto dollar took the lead for the session at $150,000, a new auction record for the issue. Gold coinage also drew considerable attention, marked by an MS-63 (PCGS) 1915-S Panama-Pacific Octagonal $50 that sold for $72,000 and a Sand Blast Proof-67+ (PCGS) 1912 Indian quarter eagle that earned $57,600.

With over $17.8 million in prices realized in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries December Showcase Auction, the firm is now preparing for their 2021 auction season, confident in the strength of the numismatic market. Already the Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2021 Auction promises to be an impressive event, and additional consignments of U.S. coins and paper money are invited until the January 25 deadline. If you would like to consign your collection to the March 2021 event or have questions about the consignment process, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries today at Consign@StacksBowers.com or by telephone at 800-458-4646.

