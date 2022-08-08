Stacks Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce that they have been chosen to present the Paradise Collection to the numismatic community. This important cabinet features treasures that span the entire globe and represent hundreds of years of history, thoughtfully curated with both quality and prestige in mind.

Due to its magnitude and the diversity of the banknotes, Stack’s Bowers Galleries will sell the collection in three parts, with the first selection from the Paradise Collection being offered in their Fall Maastricht Auction in late September 2022.

“This offering rivals many of the big-name world banknote collections of the past, and will certainly grab the attention of every prestigious banknote collector, as the extensive nature of the highlights caters to everyone. We’ve already begun booking private lot viewing to accommodate interest from our distinguished clients,” said Aris Maragoudakis, Director of World Paper Money at Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

He added:

“Our physical international presence, along with our state-of-the-art auction studios, have given us the unique opportunity to make this offering readily accessible to a worldwide audience. This collection will be sold in three parts, with each part’s lot viewing to be held on a different continent. The goal is to exhibit this collection in all its glory, to the global collecting community.”

Part I will be offered in the firm’s Fall 2022 Maastricht Auction, with lot viewing held at the Fall MIF World Paper Money Fair on September 23 and 24. The sale will contain an incredible number of rarities from Canada, such as both issued and specimen versions of the 1911 $500 and the 1935 $500. In addition, a collection of around 75 charter notes from the Paradise Collection will be featured. Earlier this week, a teaser video of the Canadian portion of the collection was uploaded through the firm’s Instagram account @StacksBowers.

A significant number of Egyptian banknotes, along with an India R4 100 Rupees from the Persian Gulf series will be offered as well. Demand for these types of highlights has picked up quite a bit as of late.

Other treasures–such as the Portuguese India 1924 500 Rupias and 100 Rupias Elephant notes in specimen form–will also be presented, along with the rest of the series preceding those lots.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will soon share highlights from Part II of the Paradise Collection, as the second portion of this treasure trove is slated to be offered in their October Hong Kong sale. Part III will cross the auction block at the January 2023 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC).

