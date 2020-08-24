Stack’s Bowers August 2020 Ancient and World Coins and World Paper Auction Demonstrates Exceptional Strength

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Sales Bring Over 5.3 Million

Following a dozen auction sessions spanning nearly two weeks, the results for the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2020 auction illustrate the robust nature of the coin market and affirm that numismatics stands firm even during times of uncertainty.

Over 92% of the ancient coin and world coin and paper money lots found new homes, realizing in excess of $5.3 million, contributing to overall prices realized of $21,739,851 for the sale across all categories. Numerous well-cultivated cabinets such as the Glacier Rams Solidi, the Duke of Lansing, the Habsburg, and the Jasmine collections led the way, with all performing very well and offering countless highlights (all prices realized include the 20% buyers’ fee).

Highlights among ancient coins included a gold octodrachm of Arsinoe II Philadelphos, that garnered $38,400, a lustrous gold stater of Kroisos, that sold for $30,000, and an exceptional silver half shekel from year 3 of the First Jewish War that secured $22,800.

In the world coins sessions, the Duke of Lansing Collection, which focused on British Coronation medals, provided many highlights, chief among them superb issues in gold from the coronations of William & Mary, Charles II, and James II, which sold for $38,400, $37,200, and $36,000, respectively.

Spanish and Colonial highlights began with the impressive “Royal” Presentation 8 Escudos from Mexico of Philip V that brought $312,000; a similar 4 Escudos that sold for $84,000, and a lovely Catalonia Double Principats from Spain issued under Charles V & Joanna that realized $90,000.

Further outstanding performers included a choice Bavarian 5 Ducats from 1640 that reached $52,800, an iconic Italian 5 Lire from the first year of reign for Vittorio Emanuele III that garnered $90,000 and a Filipino cast Barrilla from 1728 that surpassed its estimate range of $1,500-$2,500 by a factor of 10, recording a total price of $21,600!

In the session featuring world paper money, Latin American and British Commonwealth issues led the way, with numerous five-figure results attained.

Chief among these were a rare Panamanian “Arias” Five Balboas that realized $33,600, an outstanding Pakistani 100 Rupees that achieved $28,800, a very rare “triple signature” Bahamian 50 Dollars that was bid to six times its estimate range at $26,400, and an exceedingly rare 5 Shillings note from Saint Lucia that sold for $20,400.

With this successful sale now complete, the firm turns its focus to its October Hong Kong auction that will feature over 4,000 lots of predominantly Asian coins and paper money and promises to be another popular and successful event.

